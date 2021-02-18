Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Season 2 Ostara DLC Details

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla just received a substantial update, bringing the anticipated River Raids mode to the game, and with it a host of new settlement buildings, abilities, armor, and even a customizable longship just for the new mode to round out its Season 1 post-launch content. In addition to all the free updates, Ubisoft also teased Season 2, which will be titled Ostara, and revealed a few more details for the upcoming update. Ostara will start in March and will bring a new festival to the settlement, but like season 1, it will also bring a new mode to the game, though they were a bit vague on what exactly it is.

All Ubisoft said was that it's a "new game mode that builds on Valhalla’s core combat experiences, new gear, and cosmetic items." Odyssey had an arena that was part of its world where you could go and take on opponents for the chance at rewards and money, though it was part of the main game. In this case, I could see them doing something in that vein but expanding the tiers and rewards a bit, which would fit into that "core combat experience" description.

There's already that style of fight tournament in the game with bare-knuckle brawls, but this would be all weapons included. Of course, it could be something completely different too, and either way, I'm excited because Valhalla's world is so fun to explore that any reason to keep doing it is good with me.

Now, this is part of the free content updates for the game, and not part of the major expansions coming later in the year, which includes Wrath of the Druids. That expansion (the first of two) will launch in the Spring.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

