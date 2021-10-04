Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Announces New Title Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft has revealed that a new title update for the game will be rolling out in the very near future. Specifically, it’s set to roll out early tomorrow morning on October 5 for those in the United States. And while the title update will be bringing a number of major changes to the core game, it will also be preparing for another big addition that’s set to release later this month.

In short, update 1.3.2 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla paves the way for the game’s Discovery Tour mode to be added later this month. The new feature is set to become available on October 19, but prior to that time, Ubisoft is adding many of its features right now to pave the way for its arrival. Outside of this, the title update also features a number of various gameplay tweaks and improvements. Those who may play on Google Stadia also are now receiving a Graphic Mode, which will allow users to select between different performance modes.

This new update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also be rolling out simultaneously on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms when it arrives tomorrow. Those on Xbox platforms will need to have between 19.4 GB and 24 GB of storage available, depending on where you might play. Conversely, PlayStation players will need to have 8.54 GB or 10.84 GB available, while the PC version of the patch will weigh in at 20.42 GB.

If you’d check out the full patch notes for this new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update, you can find the patch notes below.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Addressed:

The Siege of Paris: Toka was unresponsive during the Warlord of Melun quest.

The Siege of Paris: Richardis remained stuck if a horse was placed at the cave’s entrance during Sister of Sorrow.

Wrath of the Druids: Unable to collect prison key during Courting the Kings.

Eivor could summon mounts during the fight with Fenrir.

Couldn’t damage enemies in the Hidden Justice world event.

Avenge Quests could spawn in unreachable locations or on enemies that aren’t hostile.

Unable to move shelf to pick up Ysmir tear stone near Utangard Chasm in Asgard.

Unable to break the door to free Goodwin in Reeve of Wincestre.

(PC) Fenrir boss fight didn’t start if World Details are set to Low on GPU with 6GB VRAM or below.

River Raids and Mastery Challenge

Addressed:

No points were awarded if the NPCs knocked themselves out by explosion in Wenlocan Trial of the Wolf.

The game could become unresponsive when Eivor dies during the River Raids exit screen.

The cargo capacity could lock at 200 regardless of its upgrade level and cannot be repaired.

New quest prompt for The Sword of Saint George after it was already completed.

Missing exploration area for clue objective on River Severn and Exe.

There was no fog of war on River Rhine.

Jomsvikings didn’t assist Eivor in opening doors at some River Raids locations.

Max Foreign Supplies are set to 1/1 after completing the main questline.

Eivor shaking after arriving at River Raids docks. Not gonna lie, I’d be shaking, too.

Graphics, Audio, and Animation

Addressed:

Numerous graphics or lighting issues.

Various animation issues.

Numerous Menu Narration issues

World

Addressed:

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Gameplay

Addressed:

Wrath of the Druids: Percussion arrow could interrupt Ciara’s special attacks.

The Siege of Paris: Frankian merchants sold the same tattoo patterns that were already purchased.

Reaper healing perk triggered when switching equipment.

Scaling options stopped scaling under certain circumstances.

Players could buy extra resources by going to different merchants across Francia.

Numerous issues with the Spinning Harpoon ability.

Switching whistle to down d-pad and the quick action wheel to left d-pad will make the character pull out a torch when whistling.

Precision Axe throw didn’t destroy enemies’ weak points.

Exploration option changes from Custom to Pathfinder after exiting a Mastery Challenge.

Dismounting any mount in the water made Eivor look like as if they fell from high grounds.

User Interface/HUD

Addressed:

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous colorblind mode issues.

Couldn’t use keyboard to like Photos.

Suggested power level didn’t take Power Level Scaling options into account.

Nightmare difficulty option wasn’t present in the combat difficulty while launching a new game.

Auto-Assign wasn’t directly usable after opening the Skills menu.

Auto-Path didn’t work for post-Launch skill branches.

System

Addressed:

Infinite loading on saves after completing The Siege of Paris.

(Xbox Series) Xbox Series X|S not recognizing both gamepad and mouse/keyboard.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze when changing the combat difficulty.

Added an option to Google Stadia that allows players to choose between High Framerate or Quality.

Allows switching between graphic modes for better Performance (prioritize 60 FPS) or Image Quality (prioritize resolution and graphical fidelity features).

Miscellaneous: