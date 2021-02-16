Big Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Now Available

The first major update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla since the closure of the Yule Festival is finally live! Players have been waiting a couple of months for new content to arrive in the game, especially those that have already completed the main campaign. Ubisoft recently announced the next update, which went live in all versions of the game on Tuesday morning. In addition to fixing a bunch of issues in various part of the game, this Valhalla update introduces the River Raids game mode, which capitalizes on the popular raiding mechanic that so many have come to love.

If you're looking forward going home and downloading the new update today, be aware that it is a pretty sizeable file. Here are the official sizes for the update, based on which system you're playing on.

Xbox Series X|S: ~19.53 GB

Xbox One: ~15.27 GB

PlayStation®5: ~11.18 GB

PlayStation®4: ~10.23 GB

PC: ~18.04 GB

The full update went live on all systems at 7 am ET, so it should be ready to go. You can take a look at the full patch notes for the update below.