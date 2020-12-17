Assassin's Creed Valhalla Now Sells an XP Boost

✖

While Assassin's Creed Valhalla initially launched without including an XP boost for real money, something that Assassin's Creed Odyssey was criticized for back when it was the latest and greatest in the franchise, a recent update has gone ahead and added an XP boost to the game's in-game store for 1,000 Helix credits, which equates to $10. The boost, while questionable, is undeniably helpful as it provides 50% more experience across all saves forever.

"As more and more post-launch content becomes available, we want to give the option to players to advance their progression," a Ubisoft representative told Game Informer when asked about why the XP boost was added. "Utilities allow players who lack the time to fully explore the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla to be able to acquire the game’s best gear, as well as other items, by accelerating their progress. For instance, these players can purchase maps that uncover some interesting locations in the world, but would still have to visit and play them to get their rewards."

The sticky question here, of course, is the fact that these are all just knobs and levers that Ubisoft can tweak and turn as it likes. There's nothing technically stopping the developer from intentionally structuring the game in such a way that more players would be inclined to buy the XP boost in order to move through things faster. It also seems a bit more than suspect that the company waited until a month after release and all of the game's initial reviews in order to introduce the boost and other similar in-game store items.

Whatever the case, the various boosters are available within the game's in-game store now. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title right here.

Have you had a chance to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla yet? What do you think of the XP boosts?