Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! Announced

Microids has announced Asterix and Obelix: Slap Them All! a new game based on the globally popular comic book series. The game is set to release this fall on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also be backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is being developed by Mr Nutz Studio, and will feature a hand-drawn style meant to evoke the comics of Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The title is a 2D beat 'em up that will offer local co-op, allowing gamers to play as the two titular characters.

According to the publisher's website, players will take on "Roman legionaries, pirates, brigands and even the dreaded Normans." Some of the game's opponents can be seen in the teaser trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

You wouldn’t pass on some magic potion would you? 💥 Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All! will launch in Fall 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One Consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC. The game will be backward compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/aqp7ZFkSk1 — Microids (@Microids_off) March 24, 2021

So far, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! looks pretty promising! The game's visuals are really impressive, channeling the artwork of Albert Uderzo perfectly. That design choice really gives it an authentic feel, which longtime fans should be happy to see. At this point, it's hard to say whether or not the game will appeal to audiences less familiar with the comics, but the popularity of the beat 'em up genre might convince some gamers to give this a try; it's hard to overstate the allure of couch co-op!

Unfortunately, further details are limited, and with Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! pretty far away from its release window, fans will likely have to wait a bit longer for more information. Still, this looks promising to say the least! The news also comes just a few short weeks after the announcement of a new animated series based on the comic in the works at Netflix. Clearly, it's a good time for fans of Asterix and Obelix!

