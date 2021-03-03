Asterix Animated Series in the Works at Netflix

✖

The beloved comic The Adventures of Asterix is officially headed to television. According to a blog post from Dominique Bazay, Netflix's director of original animation, the streaming service has partnered with Hachette's Les Editions Albert Rene, as well as playwright Alain Chabat, on an animated series inspired by the French comic. The series will utilize 3D animation, and is expected to be produced in France, with a goal of streaming globally on Netflix in 2023. The series will be showrun by Chabat, who previously wrote and directed Mission Cleopatre, the most popular adaptation of the franchise.

"I have been talking with Celeste Surugue at Albert Rene for years about how to bring Asterix to Netflix. We built a great relationship of trust and mutual respect around our love for these characters," Bazay writes in the post. "I’m French Canadian, and like most francophones around the world, I grew up with Asterix, his sidekick Obelix and loyal companion Dogmatix. I watched the animated specials and read the books religiously. If you’d told the 8-year-old me that one day I’d help bring these characters to life… I wouldn’t have believed you!"

"Since the first Asterix graphic novel was introduced in 1961, 38 volumes have been released in 111 languages and dialects, with the 39th due later this year," Bazay continues. "(And there have also been 15 feature films dating back to 1967.) These stories tell the saga of the pugnacious warrior and his irreverent village companions who keep a tiny corner of ancient Gaul free from bumbling Roman invaders. Each new volume and movie is eagerly awaited by fans, especially in France, Italy, Germany and Canada. I’ve always felt the unique tone of Goscinny and Uderzo’s humor is timeless. It's why Asterix is so special - it appeals to all ages and crosses all borders. "

According to the post, the limited series will particularly draw inspiration from Asterix and the Big Fight, where the Romans, after being constantly embarrassed by Asterix and his village cohorts, organize a brawl between rival Gaulish chiefs and try to fix the result by kidnapping a druid along with his much-needed magic potion.

