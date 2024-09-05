Astro Bot Metacritic Score Revealed, And It's a GOTY Contender for PlayStation

The latest PS5 exclusive from PlayStation -- Astro Bot -- is here, and it is apparently a Game of the Year contender for Sony. Reviews from the new release from Japanese studio Team Asobi are still posting, but at the moment of writing this 85 reviews have already been posted for the PS5 game. And across these 85 reviews, Astro Bot is currently posting a 94 on Metacritic. In fact, excluding expansion and DLC content, it is the highest-rated game of the year, earning 27 perfects scores.

"Despite having high expectations for Astro Bot, Team Asobi still found a way to surpass all of my hopes. This isn't just one of the best games of 2024, it's one of the best platformers that I have played in the last decade," reads a snippet from our own review of the game, which awarded it a perfect score. "Those who have a long attachment to PlayStation or just a simple love for games of this genre cannot let Astro Bot pass them by."

Of course, as more reviews post online, this score could change, but it shouldn't change by much more than a point or two in either direction considering the average is already being drawn from a large number of reviews. As noted, with a score of 94, Astro Bot is now the highest-rated game of the year, surpassing fellow PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which boasts a score of 92. The only release with a higher score is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, an expansion, which has a score of 95 on Metacritic. Suffice to say, Astro Bot joins the Elden Ring expansion, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro, Animal Well, and Tekken 8 as a Game of the Year contender.

About the Game + Trailer

"Join ASTRO on a supersized space adventure When the PlayStation 5 mothership is attacked by ASTRO's long-standing galactic nemesis, scrambling its wires and scattering the crew throughout space, only ASTRO can make things right! Setting off on his biggest mission yet, he needs your help to rescue the stranded crew and rebuild the mothership."