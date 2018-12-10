‘Atari Flashback Classics’ Coming To Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS Vita This Week

You’ve got a big week ahead if old-school is your thing, as three Atari compilations are making their way to various systems just in time for the holidays.

First up is Atari Flashback Classics for Nintendo Switch, which brings together over 150 games from both the company’s extensive arcade and Atari 2600 libraries for play both at home and on the go. The game was initially set to arrive in stores on December 14. However, some reports suggest that the game is already available to purchase at select Target locations. You can actually find it online here and either order it for store pickup or home delivery. It’s $39.99, but keep in mind you’re pretty much getting all three Flashback games for your Nintendo Switch. (Based on what we played, the emulation is excellent.)

Meanwhile, PlayStation systems will also get some Atari action. Atari Flashback Vol. 3 will release digitally on PlayStation 4 starting on December 13 for $19.99, though it’s also available in physical form. You can buy it here from GameStop. The Xbox One version previously released back in October and you can get it here.

This collection features a number of Atari 5200 games debuting in Flashback for the first time, along with arcade games like Baseball and Football and select M-Network games. It’s a pretty good collection though it’s loaded with more obscure titles than the first two releases.

Finally, if you own a PlayStation Vita, Atari Flashback Classics will release digitally on December 14, bringing with it its own compilation of classics. A game list wasn’t provided but it appears to be made similarly to the Switch version. So it wouldn’t surprise us if it had 150 titles too. Not bad for $40. Here’s the official game description:

With all-new Trophies, Rankings and multiplayer support bringing players together, combined with an amazing archive of classic artwork make Atari Flashback Classics the most complete Atari collection ever seen on a hand-held device!

So if old-school gaming is your thing or you just want to give that retro fan in your life a stocking stuffer, these games are definitely for you.

(Note: the release dates were not confirmed by Atari, but through the Target retail page and the PlayStation Blog. It could be subject to change.)

