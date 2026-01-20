The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is Deeply Discounted Right Now (But Keys Are Limited)

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to dive back into the Cyrodiil province, now is absolutely the time to do so. Fanatical is currently offering The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered at a steep discount, with the clock ticking on this limited-time deal.

The Deluxe Edition has been reduced to $35.39 (that’s a hefty 41% off the regular $59.99 price tag), while the Standard Edition comes in at an equally impressive $28.99 (42% off the usual $49.99). Both versions come with instant digital delivery, official Steam keys, and the satisfaction of knowing you’ve scored one of Bethesda’s classic RPGs at a bargain price.

What You’re Getting With Each Edition

Oblivion Remastered takes Bethesda’s beloved 2006 RPG and brings it firmly into the modern era with significantly upgraded visuals and refined gameplay mechanics. For those who’ve spent hundreds of hours in Skyrim, but never experienced its predecessor, this remaster offers the perfect entry point, especially at this price.

The Standard Edition includes the base game along with the major story expansions of Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine. At under thirty bucks, you’re getting a massive, content-rich RPG that easily delivers 80+ hours of gameplay, which breaks down to less than 40 cents per hour of entertainment (if you’re counting).

The Deluxe Edition ($35.39) packs in everything from the Standard Edition while adding several pieces of downloadable content that enhance the experience. You’ll get additional quests, the unique Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon armor sets and weapons, horse armor (yes, the infamous horse armor is back), plus a digital artbook and soundtrack app. For just about $6 more than the Standard Edition, the Deluxe package gives you the absolute most definitive way to experience Oblivion Remastered.

And, fun fact: you’ll also receive a coupon for $5 off your next Fanatical purchase!

Why Oblivion Remastered Is Worth Your Time

What makes this remaster so loved is how it manages to preserve the soul of the original while significantly upgrading the presentation. The province of Cyrodiil has been rebuilt with enhanced environments and lighting that bring new life to the fantasy world without sacrificing its distinctive character (including the locations of Fringe and Hackdirt).

The game’s flexible role-playing systems remain fully intact, allowing for countless character builds and playstyles. Want to be a sneaky archer? Go for it. Prefer to blast enemies with magic? That works, too. Or, maybe you’d rather talk your way out of situations with high Speechcraft? The choice is entirely yours.

Critical reception for the remaster has been largely positive, with reviewers praising how it maintains the quirky charm and depth of the original while making it more accessible to today’s audiences.

Limited-Time Deal is an Understatement

This deal is for the PC version with Steam activation, with Fanatical providing official keys… with only 38% keys left available for purchase.

If you’ve been on the fence about returning to Oblivion or experiencing it for the first time, this discount provides the perfect opportunity to jump in.

The countdown timer on Fanatical’s site is steadily ticking down, with less than two days to go on the sale price. So, you’ll want to lock in this price while you still can. For the most complete experience, the Deluxe Edition gives you everything you need, though even the Standard Edition will keep you entertained for dozens of hours. Head over to Fanatical now before this deal becomes just another legend in Tamriel’s history books.