After 23 Years, This Strategy Game Is Still Better Than Most Games That Release Today

New Strategy Games are few and far between at times, with many missing the mark due to confusing complexity or repetitive gameplay that struggles to find a dedicated audience. However, turn-based strategy games that do resonate with their players have nearly infinite life, inspiring their fans to continue to engage with various tactical mechanics. One such game is a perfect example of strategy inspiring loyalty, with nearly 23 years of support still being active today.

Steam’s strategy game library is hardly limited, but the best ones are often underrated on the platform. The easiest ones to pick up and play are also titles that can be dropped just as quickly, having open doors to return to at any time. When you add “free-to-play” to an already addicting strategy experience, it’s no wonder why some from multiple decades ago still have dedicated fans in 2026.

There are few examples of a more dedicated strategy game fan base than the one for The Battle for Wesnoth, a turn-based title originally released on mobile devices back in 2003. Released when the first IPods were being made, this game has now evolved into an open source tactical experience on Steam, being offered free of charge to anyone willing to give it a try. For nearly 23 years, this game has been receiving consistent updates, including its official shift to PC.

The Battle for Wesnoth was once one of the most expensive mobile games out there, valued at $7.99 on release for Apple’s App Store. Since then, it has moved from a community supported web browser to a Steam re-release later on. As of this time of writing, a patch was uploaded for this game on December 30, 2025, showing just how cared for this game still remains. So much of this title exists due to fan effort, including the features that define it as a hidden gem among strategy games.

Deep Turn-Based Tactical Action Combines With Refined RPG Systems For Addictive Fun

What makes The Battle for Wesnoth deserving of this treatment from its fans is the blend it crafts between strategy and RPG systems. During combat scenarios in this game, you control unique units that each have their own strengths and weaknesses. Each unit has a level of individuality similar to XCOM titles, possessing their own rules related to mobility, attack accuracy, resistances, and more. What’s more, these units have various upgrade paths, which end up becoming more like role-playing classes to diversify your armies.

The environments of each battle map are just as specialized as your units, with each hexagon tile holding hidden mechanics and crucial details to help craft your strategy. For example, a mountainous space is harder for certain units to travel into, but some factions have units who gain a boost to their attack accuracy in those spaces. From village spaces healing units to others triggering traps, every part of the environment dynamically interacts with you, influencing your decisions as scenarios continue.

Other factors like day and night cycles also contribute to The Battle for Wesnoth‘s ingenuity, as some factions prefer one or the other to strengthen their units for battle. Limited resources in your starting Gold places some restrictions on your actions, making every choice feel deliberate. Some scenarios will even end after a certain number of turns, creating a tense atmosphere that gives even greater meaning to your decisions.

Added Features Allow Players To Create Their Own Stories Within The Game

The features of The Battle for Wesnoth culminate in either online multiplayer or multiple single-player campaigns. Story campaigns create journeys around nearly every faction in the game, but players can actually make their own narratives through in-game tools too. The online features of this game allow players to search and download fan-created campaigns, experiencing personalized stories with dialogue, battle scenarios, and even branching paths depending on their choices.

Among the various strategy games out there, this feature alone helps this one stand out. The Battle for Wesnoth has nearly two decades of fan projects in its servers, creating an almost infinite number of stories you can try if you enjoy the core gameplay. Although not every fan-created campaign may be as carefully crafted as the core 12 in the game by default, the individual efforts of each one lends to a community that evokes similar creativity to TTRPGs like Dungeons and Dragons or Pathfinder 2e.

Fans of Fire Emblem, XCOM, or Marvel’s Midnight Suns might enjoy a smaller experience that contains many of the same qualities as those acclaimed titles do. The Battle for Wesnoth might not be as dense as other strategy games, its community support and free-to-play status elevate it into one that fans of the genre should try at least once.

What strategy games do you enjoy playing?