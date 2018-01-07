Gaming

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Confirmed, First Titles Revealed

A while back, Atari took advantage of its arcade and home gaming history by releasing two Atari […]

A while back, Atari took advantage of its arcade and home gaming history by releasing two Atari Flashback Classics collections for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, letting players indulge in a number of favorites, like Asteroids, Red Baron, Warlords, Missile Command and countless others. Considering how well they sold, it shouldn’t be too big a surprise that a third collection is on the way.

PSN Profiles recently provided a listing for Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3, which appears to be headed to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this year. The web page listed a number of Trophies for some of the titles that were included, along with a first list of the games players will be able to choose from.

This is not a final list, as some arcade favorites are sure to be added alongside what’s going to be thrown in. Here are the first games:

  • Adventure II
  • Air Raiders
  • Aquaventure
  • Astroblast
  • Atari Baseball
  • Atari Football
  • Avalanche
  • Canyon Bomber
  • Fire Truck
  • Frog Pond
  • Holey Moley
  • Maze Invaders
  • Millipede
  • Monte Carlo
  • Pool Shark
  • Saboteur
  • Sky Diver
  • Star Raiders
  • Super Breakout
  • Xari Arena
  • Yars’ Return

We’ve reached out to Atari to see what other titles will be confirmed for the collection, but expect a few surprises to keep fans entertained, along with features like leaderboards and more.

You can view the full Trophy list below. Again, it’s not a complete list, but it gives you a good idea of what challenges await:

Platinum

  • Platinum Trophy
    Earn all trophies

Bronze

  • Unearthed
    Try every game
  • A Full Belly
    Score 100 or more in Frog Pond
  • 3-Alarmer
    Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players
  • Victory Lap
    Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting

Silver

  • Sabotage Savant
    Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur
  • We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph
    Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena
  • I Have a Headache
    Get to round 10 in Holey Moley
  • Salvage Master
    Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure
  • Excavation
    Clear the level in Canyon Bomber
  • Maze Evader
    Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders
  • Safety Patrol
    Clear the level in Avalanche
  • Skywriting
    Spell SKYDIVER
  • Clean Sweep
    Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties

Gold

  • Undefeated
    Finish Adventure II without dying once
  • Shark Attack
    Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark
  • Triple Ace
    Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders
  • Imp-ressive
    Do 99 points of damage to the Imp
  • Commander
    Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders
  • 8-Bit Slugger
    Beat the computer in Atari Baseball
  • Yars Strike Back
    Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 is set to release sometime in 2018.

