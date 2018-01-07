Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Confirmed, First Titles Revealed

A while back, Atari took advantage of its arcade and home gaming history by releasing two Atari Flashback Classics collections for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, letting players indulge in a number of favorites, like Asteroids, Red Baron, Warlords, Missile Command and countless others. Considering how well they sold, it shouldn’t be too big a surprise that a third collection is on the way.
PSN Profiles recently provided a listing for Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3, which appears to be headed to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this year. The web page listed a number of Trophies for some of the titles that were included, along with a first list of the games players will be able to choose from.
This is not a final list, as some arcade favorites are sure to be added alongside what’s going to be thrown in. Here are the first games:
- Adventure II
- Air Raiders
- Aquaventure
- Astroblast
- Atari Baseball
- Atari Football
- Avalanche
- Canyon Bomber
- Fire Truck
- Frog Pond
- Holey Moley
- Maze Invaders
- Millipede
- Monte Carlo
- Pool Shark
- Saboteur
- Sky Diver
- Star Raiders
- Super Breakout
- Xari Arena
- Yars’ Return
We’ve reached out to Atari to see what other titles will be confirmed for the collection, but expect a few surprises to keep fans entertained, along with features like leaderboards and more.
You can view the full Trophy list below. Again, it’s not a complete list, but it gives you a good idea of what challenges await:
Platinum
- Platinum Trophy
Earn all trophies
Bronze
- Unearthed
Try every game
- A Full Belly
Score 100 or more in Frog Pond
- 3-Alarmer
Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players
- Victory Lap
Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting
Silver
- Sabotage Savant
Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur
- We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph
Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena
- I Have a Headache
Get to round 10 in Holey Moley
- Salvage Master
Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure
- Excavation
Clear the level in Canyon Bomber
- Maze Evader
Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders
- Safety Patrol
Clear the level in Avalanche
- Skywriting
Spell SKYDIVER
- Clean Sweep
Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties
Gold
- Undefeated
Finish Adventure II without dying once
- Shark Attack
Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark
- Triple Ace
Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders
- Imp-ressive
Do 99 points of damage to the Imp
- Commander
Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders
- 8-Bit Slugger
Beat the computer in Atari Baseball
- Yars Strike Back
Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return
Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 is set to release sometime in 2018.