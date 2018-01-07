Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Confirmed, First Titles Revealed

A while back, Atari took advantage of its arcade and home gaming history by releasing two Atari Flashback Classics collections for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, letting players indulge in a number of favorites, like Asteroids, Red Baron, Warlords, Missile Command and countless others. Considering how well they sold, it shouldn’t be too big a surprise that a third collection is on the way.

PSN Profiles recently provided a listing for Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3, which appears to be headed to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this year. The web page listed a number of Trophies for some of the titles that were included, along with a first list of the games players will be able to choose from.

This is not a final list, as some arcade favorites are sure to be added alongside what’s going to be thrown in. Here are the first games:

Adventure II

Air Raiders

Aquaventure

Astroblast

Atari Baseball

Atari Football

Avalanche

Canyon Bomber

Fire Truck

Frog Pond

Holey Moley

Maze Invaders

Millipede

Monte Carlo

Pool Shark

Saboteur

Sky Diver

Star Raiders

Super Breakout

Xari Arena

Yars’ Return

We’ve reached out to Atari to see what other titles will be confirmed for the collection, but expect a few surprises to keep fans entertained, along with features like leaderboards and more.

You can view the full Trophy list below. Again, it’s not a complete list, but it gives you a good idea of what challenges await:

Platinum

Platinum Trophy

Earn all trophies

Bronze

Unearthed

Try every game

Try every game A Full Belly

Score 100 or more in Frog Pond

Score 100 or more in Frog Pond 3-Alarmer

Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players

Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players Victory Lap

Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting

Silver

Sabotage Savant

Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur

Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph

Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena

Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena I Have a Headache

Get to round 10 in Holey Moley

Get to round 10 in Holey Moley Salvage Master

Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure

Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure Excavation

Clear the level in Canyon Bomber

Clear the level in Canyon Bomber Maze Evader

Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders

Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders Safety Patrol

Clear the level in Avalanche

Clear the level in Avalanche Skywriting

Spell SKYDIVER

Spell SKYDIVER Clean Sweep

Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties

Gold

Undefeated

Finish Adventure II without dying once

Finish Adventure II without dying once Shark Attack

Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark

Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark Triple Ace

Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders

Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders Imp-ressive

Do 99 points of damage to the Imp

Do 99 points of damage to the Imp Commander

Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders

Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders 8-Bit Slugger

Beat the computer in Atari Baseball

Beat the computer in Atari Baseball Yars Strike Back

Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 is set to release sometime in 2018.