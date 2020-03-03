Atari Announces Missile Command: Recharged

Atari this morning announced Missile Command: Recharged, a modern, mobile version of the classic video game set to release on mobile devices this spring. The new game, developed by Nickervision Studios, is timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original arcade version, and seems to take inspiration from those roots.

If you’re somehow not familiar, Missile Command basically tasks players with defending ground bases from missile raining from above. Recharged, per the announcement, differs from what came before by including new power ups and upgrades, but the big sell seems to be a new augmented reality feature which will allow folks to play on a 3D AR arcade cabinet of some kind.

It’s unclear what that might actually look like at the moment, as Atari didn’t release a trailer showing off the game. But the company did share a couple GIFs of Missile Command: Recharged in action — it looks like Missile Command, sure enough — which you can check out below:

“Missile Command: Recharged aims to reinvigorate the storied Missile Command IP by appealing to fans of the original arcade and classic console releases,” Tony Chien, VP of Marketing for Atari, said as part of the announcement. “Fans can expect the familiar and addictive missile-destroying gameplay but with modern mechanics optimized for touch-screen devices. Missile Command: Recharged is a perfect pick-up-and-play title for short high-intensity gameplay sessions.”

Missile Command: Recharged is set to release for iOS and Android devices this spring, though no definitive release date has been announced as of yet. The game will be free-to-play with ads, or players can make a one-time purchase to play it would them. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Atari right here.