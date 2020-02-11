Atlus Survey Reveals Massive Demand For Nintendo Switch Ports

Since the release of the Nintendo Switch just under three years ago, the system has seen a stunning number of video game ports. While ports of older games don’t always generate a lot of interest from consumers, the console’s portability has resulted in a lot of demand for games on the console. It seems that gamers really like the novelty of being able to play their favorite titles on the go! Publisher Atlus was surprised to discover just how true that fact is upon seeing results from a recent survey. The company wanted to know which of Atlus’ games and franchises Switch owners would like to see on the handheld hybrid, but they were unprepared for the influx of responses!

According to Atlus, they received more replies for the survey than any other survey they have conducted in the past. The survey allowed participants to select from a number of games and franchises, including Catherine: Full Body, Devil Summoner, Etrian Odyssey, Persona, and Shin Megami Tensei. Switch owners should not assume this means any (or all) of those franchises will see release on Switch, but it does show that Atlus is interested in bringing more of their games to the platform.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes from the survey’s results. The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a big hit with audiences around the world since its release in 2017. With more than 52 million units sold, the console has an impressive install base, and that number is likely to continue growing. Historically speaking, third party games have not performed well on Nintendo consoles, as those games have been overshadowed by the company’s first party offerings. That has not been the case for the Nintendo Switch, and publishers are seeing big benefits for supporting the platform.

For more than a year now, Nintendo fans have been waiting with bated breath for news on a potential Persona 5 port. Many fans expected it after the announcement of Joker as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but the closest thing Switch owners have had to call their own thus far is the upcoming Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The title features a mash-up of the gameplay stylings of the Persona franchise and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors.

