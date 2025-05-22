Atomfall Sequel Already in Talks at Rebellion

Atomfall, developed by Rebellion, was just released a few months back in March 2025. In the game, players head out and scrounge across the decrepit landscape of Britain following a nuclear catastrophe. Despite still being so new, Atomfall has found success and already touts over two million players, which has resulted in discussions for a follow-up sequel to this new first-person survival hit.

The co-founder and CEO of Rebellion, Jason Kingsley, recently spoke on The Game Business Show to talk more about the success of Atomfall. Given that Atomfall is a brand new IP within the indie gaming space, success wasn’t guaranteed, and always comes with a higher amount of risk, given that audiences are not always receptive to trying out a brand new IP that they’ve never heard of before. So what begets the success of Atomfall to also warrant early talks for a follow-up sequel?

A large part of the success for a brand-new indie title to make waves in the gaming space is through Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass at times can be a double-edged sword for Xbox owners, in the case of Atomfall, it helped build up more community and hype for the game at launch. This allowed it to gain more visibility through Microsoft’s activations in support of Atomfall to become a success on Game Pass.

“A number of players, obviously, heavily skewed towards an environment where people can test a new game,” said Kingsley. “So there’s less risk [for audiences] to try multiple games… Game Pass has been great, mostly, I think, because we got a lot of exposure for a new brand or for a new idea, and in particular, I’d note the sort of engagement that Microsoft gave us. It was brilliant.”

What comes next for Rebellion? Kingsley spoke about continuing development and building out additional games at the studio, but also the need to contend with the massive success of Atomfall. That success at launch won’t stop development for Atomfall, as DLC is still upcoming in post-launch, and the studio seems to already be in discussion for sequels or potential spin-offs in the Atomfall universe.

“What do we do in the future with Atomfall? Well… we’ve got DLC coming up,” Kingsley continued. “We’re talking about what do we do about sequels? Do we do spin-offs?”

If you are looking to get into Atomfall, it has released across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and of course, is part of Game Pass. Rebellion has already committed in post-release to continuing to support Atomfall with additional updates and DLC content that will keep the title fresh for audiences.