The Top 10 Chase Cards from Pokemon TCG’s Chaos Rising, Ranked by How Much They’ll Cost You

The latest Pokemon TCG expansion, Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising, has officially arrived as of May 22nd. That means fans and scalpers alike have been rushing to stores to try and get their hands on the latest wave of new Pokemon cards. This set is a relatively small expansion, with just around TK cards on its list. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be at least a few high-value cards that everyone wants to get their hands on.

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It’s only been a few days since the set released, but we can already see which cards resellers are betting on as the biggest chase cards in Chaos Rising. Of course, many sellers are banking on sealed product more than anything this early on. But even so, a few cards have emerged at the top of players’ lists for chase cards and resellers’ lists for potential profit. Both price and demand will likely stabilize over time as more cards make their way onto marketplaces like eBay and TCG Player. But as of now, these are the top chase cards from Pokemon TCG‘s Chaos Rising, ranked by how much they’d cost you to buy.

10) Frogadier (Illustration Rare)

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Both Froakie and Frogadier got stunning new Illustration Rares to go along with the Greninja theme of Chaos Rising. Given that these are some of the more attractive cards in the lineup, not to mention necessities for any Greninja deck, it’s not surprising to see them among the top chase cards for the expansion. In this Illustration Rare from Chaos Rising, Frogadier is depicted racing across the water, with a colorful background.

Being an Illustration Rare, this card isn’t that rare. But it is nevertheless one of the most highly valued cards in the set so far, with recent sales sitting at around $19 ungraded. That’s already a drop-off from a few sales prior to the set’s official release, but nevertheless puts this Frogadier among the most coveted Chaos Rising cards so far.

9) Froakie (Illustration Rare)

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Clocking it at number 9 so far is Froakie, which goes along with Frogadier as a necessary part of completing your full-art Greninja trio. This card is also one of the prettiest Illustration Rares on offer in Chaos Rising, showing the adorable starter underwater, looking pensive. It’s not hard to see why Pokemon TCG collectors would want this one for their binders.

Currently, this Froakie card is tracking at about $25 for an ungraded version. Like any card this early on, there’s a good bit of volatility. But I won’t be surprised to see this one among the final list of desired chase cards even as things settle. Despite being less rare than many full-art cards in the set, it’s got some of the best art coupled with that starter Pokemon familiarity.

8) Mega Greninja ex (Ultra Rare)

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Given that Chaos Rising is a Greninja-themed expansion, it’s not at all surprising that there are a few different Greninja cards on offer. Nor is it that surprising that 3 of them are on our list of the most coveted chase cards for the expansion thus far. Personally, I’m a little surprised this ranks so far below the Special Illustration Rare, just because I like the art better. But of course, SIRs are significantly harder to pull, so I suppose it checks out from the scarcity perspective.

As of now, this Ultra Rare featuring Mega Greninja ex is selling for around $28 ungraded. That puts it at just slightly more expensive than its first 2 evolutions. So if you want to complete the trio without spending too much or ripping too many packs, now might be a good time to grab these as singles. That said, I won’t be too surprised if resale prices drop in the coming weeks since these cards aren’t nearly as rare as others on this list.

7) Roxie’s Performance (Special Illustration Rare)

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Next up is our first of just a handful of Special Illustration Rares from Chaos Rising. And this card is one of a few full arts featuring Roxie of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2 fame. The Poison-type Gym Leader is in full rock mode in this image, which features a colorful background full of neon and toxic sludge. Whether you’re a Roxie fan, a dedicated Poison-type trainer, or just fond of a rock aesthetic, this card is definitely one of the top-tier offerings in Chaos Rising.

For a Special Illustration Rare, Roxie’s Performance isn’t that pricey on the resale market just yet. It’s currently sitting at around $38 from recent listings, already down from a few early sales closer to the $45 range. Depending on how rare the card ultimately winds up being, ungraded copies could well settle at around the current price. But given the tougher SIR pull rates we’ve seen for Chaos Rising, I could see it going up a bit, too.

6) AZ’s Tranquility (Special Illustration Rare)

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AZ will be familiar to many new and returning Pokemon fans thanks to his returning role in the recently released Pokemon Legends: Z-A. And given that Mega Floette ex is making its debut in Chaos Rising, AZ’s presence here is perfection. The artwork here illustrates the special bond between AZ and his Floette in a sun-dappled garden scene. So if anything, I’m surprised this isn’t yet among the highest valued SIRs in the set.

The AZ Special Illustration Rare is already proving pretty volatile in terms of resale prices. But most recent listings put ungraded copies at somewhere around $50, though many sellers are still trying to get $55 or more for it. I think we’ll see some shifting in the value of the Chaos Rising SIRs in the weeks ahead as their true rarity becomes clearer, and I could see this one going either up or down in both demand and price.

5) Mega Floette ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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Mega Floette is one of the new debut Mega Evolutions added to the Pokemon TCG in this expansion. So, of course, many players are eager to get their hands on this Special Illustration Rare showcasing one of the new Mega ex Pokemon. And as far as SIRs in this set go, Mega Floette is among the most stunning in my opinion. It’s got that cute, determined expression and a colorful background that brings its climactic role in Legends Z-A to life.

Though its price is still fluctuating on the resale market, Mega Floette ex looks to be a likely contender for the card most reliably set at above $60. In fact, recent listings for this SIR put it at around $64 ungraded. With it being one of the star chase cards in Chaos Rising, thanks to its role as a debut Mega in the TCG, I won’t be surprised if we see it stay here or even go up a bit.

4) Mega Dragalge ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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I won’t lie to you, Mega Dragalge is not even close to one of my favorite Mega Evolution designs. But it is nevertheless one of our new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas featured in Chaos Rising, so of course, its SIR gets to be among the chase cards for the set. This card features so many colorful swirls that Mega Dragalge almost blends in among them, and its smug expression suggests that’s by design.

This Dragon-type ZA Mega would be well paired with Roxie thanks to its Poison effect and color scheme. But it’s not going to be cheap to get one if current trends hold. Mega Dragalge ex is sitting at around $80 ungraded right now, though there’s a good bit of range in list prices at the moment. But as one of the set’s rarer cards, it’s likely to stay among the higher-priced chase cards going forward.

3) Cinccino ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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This card’s status among the top 3 most expensive cards from Chaos Rising so far has me pretty surprised. Yes, it’s an adorable depiction of Cinccino, and yes, it’s a Special Illustration Rare. But topping not one but two debut Megas is quite a feat. The artwork is pretty cute here, and its ability and attack aren’t too shabby either. Even so, I’d be hard pressed to say why exactly its outpacing other SIRs in the set.

And yet, as of now, the Cinccino ex from Chaos Rising is trending at between $88-90 ungraded. That said, relatively few of the listings have sold compared to other cards on the list, which could mean resellers are overestimating how in-demand this card will prove to be. As such, I’m betting this one will fall down a bit in price over time. Good news if you’re a diehard Minccino line fan eager to add this to your collection.

2) Mega Greninja ex (Mega Hyper Rare)

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Another slight surprise here is that, so far, it looks like Chaos Rising‘s only Mega Hyper Rare may actually trend below the Mega Greninja ex SIR in demand. Mega Hyper Rares are, as the name suggests, the most difficult to find cards in any set. That should make this Mega Greninja ex a shoo-in for the most coveted card in Chaos Rising. Yet for now, it’s being valued slightly below the SIR for the same Pokemon. Is it because everyone is starting to agree with me that these fully gold Mega Hyper Cards just… aren’t very interesting to look at? Hard to say.

At any rate, this Mega Hyper Rare is trending at well below the most expensive card in Chaos Rising so far. Current listings place ungraded copies of this rare Greninja at around $330. Of course, it’s quite possible that most people who wound up with a copy of this one would rather wait and get it PSA graded than resell it ungraded. So, even if it’s trending lower for now, it’s likely this will wind up among the most coveted collectibles from the set once PSA gets involved.

1) Mega Greninja ex (Special Illustration Rare)

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Clocking in the top valued chase card of Chaos Rising so far is the Mega Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare. Mega Greninja is the star of the show this time around, so that’s not too unexpected. And the colors in this card are stunning, showing off Mega Greninja at its very best. It also goes well with the Illustration Rares for its line for a beautiful trio of Water types.

At the time I’m writing this, SIRs of Mega Greninja ex are sitting somewhere in the range of $480. That said, asking prices on TCG Player are already showing a lot of variance for ungraded cards, with listings as low as $475and as high as $500. So it’s safe to say we haven’t settled on what collectors are willing to pay for this one just yet. And graded copies aren’t yet in the rotation. I’ll be curious to see if the Mega Hyper Rare beats this one out eventually, if not ungraded, then at least for a PSA 10. But for now, this is the most expensive Chaos Rising chase card money can buy.

What card are you most hoping to pull from Chaos Rising? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!