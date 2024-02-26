Atomic Heart February 26 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Atomic Heart update has been via developer Mundish on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the release of the update -- dubbed PATCH 1.13.4.0 -- Mundfish has provided the patch notes for the update, which in turn reveals every change made to Atomic Heart, as well as its recent DLC, Trapped in Limbo.

Unfortunately, while we have the patch notes for the update, we do not have any information about the file size on any platform, which means we don't have much information to offer on how long it may take to download other than noting there isn't any new content and the patch notes are brief, so the file size should be minimal. That said, this is just speculation based on the nature o the patch notes below.

PATCH NOTES – MAIN GAME:

CONSOLES ONLY

Fixed an issue causing various crashes, including during a train ride in the mission «‌A Train To Solnechnaya» (PS4)

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to enter some Testing Grounds

TRAPPED IN LIMBO DLC#2:

ALL PLATFORMS

Adjusted Teardrop's presence logic (now it only appears during dialogues)

Corrected Goose Racing track (removed green obstacle)

Fixed an issue with localization of displayed narrative subtitles

CONSOLES ONLY

Fixed incorrect playback of some Chirpers

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.

If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues:

Atomic Heart is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2023 BioShock-esq first-person shooter, click here.