‘Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle’ Announced For PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One

If you’ve been itching for more Attack on Titan content, Koei Tecmo has you covered. Today, the publisher announced Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, an expansion for Attack on Titan 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, details on the project are currently pretty scarce, but we do know that the expansion will arrive on July 4, if you’re in Japan. If you’re in North America or Europe, you will have to wait a day longer and play the game on July 5. The expansion will be available as a stand-alone purchase, or if you already own the base game, as a separate download.

As mentioned above, details on the project are currently pretty scarce, but we do know it will feature characters and missions from season 3 for a grand-total of over 40 player characters. Additionally, there will be new “original episodes” to continue and expand the story of the base game, and of course new weapons, such as “Thunder Spear.”

Koei Tecmo also highlights a new “Wall Reclamation Mode,” which will see players form their own squad to take on Titans and reclaim the territory they’ve lost to them.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the expansion will cost at launch, but presumably it will cheaper than the base game and on the lighter side all together. As we wait for more details, be sure to check out our official review of the base game.

“When the first Attack on Titan game from Omega Force dropped in 2016, fans of the gruesome anime and manga series were thrilled to find how true to source the title really was,” reads a snippet from the review. “Though the campaign was dreadfully short, it played very much like an overview of the entire show’s first season. Attack on Titan 2 will place the player right back into the thick of it, though from a very different perspective.

“The second game would have players feel like it takes place exactly where the first title left off. That’s not necessarily the case and though the sequel has players basically relieve about 80% of the first game, it still felt incredibly fresh because you aren’t one of the well-known scouts from the series, you’re you! But don’t worry, season 2 fans … that wild ride is still very much a part of this adventure as well.”

