Attack on Titan 2 Game Gets Gameplay and Platform Details

A new Attack on Titan game following the first 2016 title was recently confirmed by Koei Tecmo, and additional information on the upcoming game revealed several details about the story, release platforms, and gameplay.

Attack on Titan 2 looks to build on the success of the first game that was released for a variety of platforms to a pretty promising reception from gamers and fans of the anime and manga. Regarding which consoles the upcoming game will be released on, players can expect the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a minimum, but in an interview with DualShockers, Koei Tecmo president and COO Hisashi Koinuma elaborated on their release plans.

Speaking to DualShockers, Koinuma guaranteed the release of the game for the Xbox One and PS4, but not every platform has been decided on for the game’s release. Koinuma said that Koei Tecmo is aware of how diverse their audience is when it comes to which consoles they own, so they hope to hit as many areas of interest that they can. The Nintendo Switch is one obvious possibility that’s been brought up quite a bit when discussing any significant game’s release, and while it’s not being ruled out at the moment, Koei Tecmo isn’t making any promises.

Regarding the gameplay of the second game, Koei Tecmo looks to build on the success of the omni-control maneuvers when it comes to fighting the Titans, some of which were criticized as being too easy. Because of that, players can likely expect the next massive enemies to be a bit more challenging during the next go-around. On the opposite end of the battle, they’re also looking to improve the experience of playing as a Titan.

The game will follow the second season of the anime, and during the story, players will be able to get to know the game’s characters much better. Through interactions while at the base camp and interacting with each member of your team individually, players will have more less-intensive options when they’re between battles at camp.

Attack on Titan 2 is scheduled for a release date in early 2018.

