Attack On Titan 2 Gets Even More Characters, Additional Features

It seems that every week, Koei Tecmo is adding some fresh new blood to Attack On Titan 2 to carve the gigantic behemoths down to size. And today is no exception, as the publisher has confirmed a handful of new character that will be joining the fray, along with some other features you’ll be able to take advantage of.

The new characters include Rico Brzenska, Mitabi Jarnach, Ian Dietrich and Hannes, who will join the already expansive cast of playable heroes. We haven’t seen them too much in action just yet, but they’re sure to offer some great new abilities that will be useful for taking down those nasty Titans.

On top of that, the following features were revealed by the publisher, including the following:

Base Construction – you’ll be able to build a battery and other goods on the battlefield

Titan Net Capturing – you’ll be able to use a net to capture a Titan, though we’re not sure if that will be enough to keep them down

Surprise Attack – you’ll need to fill up a meter in order to use this, but it will unleash a special ability that can do additional damage to Titans

It sounds like these new additions will go a long way – and Koei Tecmo isn’t done yet with stacking the deck. We’ll likely see more reveals before Attack On Titan 2 arrives in 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.