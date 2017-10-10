Attack On Titan 2 Has A Ton Of Combatants, Special Live Stream Upcoming

Hype is beginning to build up rapidly for Koei Tecmo‘s Attack On Titan sequel, which will no doubt pick up right where the original game left off, allowing you to kill off behemoths with well-timed strikes and other moves.

Today, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed some startling new facts about the game, including a much wider range of combatants to choose from, along with other neat little details. The team also noted that the publisher will be hosting a special live stream on October 24th to showcase many of these features, hosted by producer Hisashi Koinuma.

First off, the game will have over 30 playable characters in all. These include a number of fan favorites, including Eren, Mikasa, Levi and Armin, along with new faces like Mike Zacharias, Nanaba and Gelgar. However, keep in mind that, with the game’s Story Mode, you’ll have to use pre-selected characters that fit in with the storyline.

Expect a better story this time around as well. Koei Tecmo is basing Attack On Titan 2 around the second season of the hit anime show, instead of producing an original story. That said, there are going to be some original developments involved, with the author of Attack On Titan on board.

Side stories are also being created, which will allow players to form better relationships with others, and see what those characters are truly made of. And you can have a friend join you at any time, as the game will feature online co-op – so you can slaughter a Titan together!

Finally, the game will feature a monocular, which will allow you to track down Titans at any point over the course of your adventure. You’d think that the Titans would already be easy enough to see with their hulking size and all, but this’ll help you pinpoint them even faster so you can get around to cutting them down like trees.

We’ll have more information following the live stream, but it sounds like Attack On Titan 2 is really coming together nicely.

Attack On Titan 2 will release sometime in 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.