New Medieval Fantasy Game From Just Cause Developer Leaked

Avalanche Studios, the developer behind games like the Just Cause series as well as Rage 2 and more, is rumored to be working on a new medieval game of sorts called "Ravenbound: Tales of Avalt." The game is said to be a roguelike wherein players must start anew by choosing a new set of skills and weapons for their next run. Ravenbound – or whatever it may be called if it actually exists – has naturally not yet been announced by Avalanche.

News of this supposed new game from Avalanche comes from Exputer and Twitter user just4leaks2. Artwork from the game shown to the left below was shared as well and was since deleted by the latter, but not before it was captured elsewhere.

Leaked gameplay and concept image of the new game by Avalanche Studios called Ravenbound! Read more about it here https://t.co/VSNisRcknx #Ravenbound #Xbox #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/5YyX25h7HN — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) June 14, 2022

According to the Exputer rumor, the game is set within a land called Avalt where players control a character regarded as the a "Vessel of the Raven." Those "Vessels" are the way players start their next runs in the roguelike structure with three new options available every time a run ends. Players are able to see different trait cards applicable to these Vessels which govern the characters' abilities and weapons.

Tying back into the raven-related gameplay is a system which is supposedly similar to the bird's eye views in Assassin's Creed games where players can send their companion in the air to scope out an area. Doing so in Ravenbound will supposedly allow players to assess the difficulty levels of different areas and enemies before engaging, a system which will hopefully keep your runs from ending prematurely.

As far as progression systems go, it's said that this game will allow players to purchase and upgrade the cards associated with traits after defeating enemies. The game will supposedly have a seasonal structure of content. It was described as somewhat of an open-world version of Dead Cells, but without seeing how the game play, that comparison only offers so much.

The artstyle is pretty generic that's true but the gameplay isn't. It's Dead cells in an open world — Shaun Weber (@just4leaks2) June 15, 2022

Exputer's report citing the Twitter leaker suggested that the development of the game was going well. There's no indication at this time when this game might be announced by Avalanche.