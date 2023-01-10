Avatar Generations Gameplay Trailer Released

Following the 2022 reveal of a new Avatar: The Last Airbender game called Avatar Generations, Navigator Games and Paramount revealed this week the first ever gameplay trailer for the new game. it shows off some of the turn-based combat teased back when the game was first announced as well as many of the familiar characters that people will be able to utilize when fighting elemental benders from different nations within the Avatar universe. The game does not yet have a set release date, but it's up for pre-registrations now with an iOS and Android launch to follow.

The first trailer for the mobile game can be seen below with some of the gameplay elements outside of turn-based combat showcased. It's the sort of game where you're able to collect characters, and while people will most closely associated it with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the game more broadly encompasses that universe instead of just the original TV show and will include characters and more from The Legend of Korra, too.

"Avatar Generations is an upcoming mobile RPG set in the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, expanding to Avatars across generations including The Legend of Korra and more!" a preview of this game read. "Create your own Team Avatar as you journey across the Four Nations, collecting all your favorite characters as you master the elements."

The game got a soft launch previously, but now, the pre-registrations have opened for the full release. As is the case with many mobile games like this one, players have been incentivized with various rewards to go ahead and pre-register for the game. Those rewards include things like gold, stamina, and various kinds of tickets for characters and actions like skipping things (possibly skipping wait periods) and "hero tickets" which one would assume will be how the game distributes its characters, in part.

The signup page for Avatar Generations can be found here for Android users and here for those on iOS devices. The game does not yet have a set release date.