This ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Fighting Game Needs To Happen

The Avatar: The Last Airbender brand doesn’t have a dedicated fighting game to its name, but seeing what the project could look like after a fan’s mockup will make you wish that the game would become a reality.

Over on Reddit’s gaming subreddit, a Redditor by the name of _Robbie created an image that showed what the design of an Avatar: The Last Airbender fighting game’s character select screen would look like. Featuring Aang and Korra, the protagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, respectively, the character select screen shows a host of other characters from both of the series with the split down the middle sectioning off who belongs to which show. Everyone from Zuko’s uncle Iroh to the Earth Kingdom Cabbage Salesman and everything in between is included with many more characters not even shown here that could be added. It’s an Avatar vs. Korra fighting game, and with enough characters shared in both series with unique powers and abilities, it’s something that wouldn’t be too out of the question for a developer to pick up.

This wouldn’t be the first Avatar or Legend of Korra game that’s been created, but it would be the first traditional fighting game either series has gotten. Avatar: The Last Airbender, a game featuring the same title as the series, was released back in 2006 for systems like the PlayStation 2 and the Wii. Another with the same name and The Burning Earth tacked on at the end was released the next year, both published by THQ, and The Legend of Korra got a game of the same name in 2014 that was developed by PlatinumGames and published by Activision. While all of the games incorporated fighting and element-bending techniques, none were made in the style of choosing your character (or characters) and facing off against one another.

That’s not to say that the idea hasn’t come up before though with Avatar characters at least being considered for fighting games. Back in April, EventHubs reported that Arc System Works, the developers behind fighting games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, asked players what kinds of crossover characters they’d like to see in the BlazBlue game since it features fighters from other brands. The developers later talked about Avatar and referred to the project as a “pie in the sky” while saying that it’d be amazing if they could work on such a game.