New Avatar: The Last Airbender Game in Development

Square Enix is working on a new game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, the publisher announced this week. That game is being worked on alongside another new game in the Tomb Raider franchise. The announcements of these two games came alongside the reveal of Square Enix’s new London Mobile studio which is focused on creating “high-quality, free-to-play mobile games.”

For those who’ve already put two and two together, that means that the new Avatar: The Last Airbender game will be a mobile title as will the Tomb Raider game. That may be a catch for some, but for those who just enjoy the Avatar franchise overall and those who are fond of mobile games, it’s good news.

We’re excited to announce that Square Enix London Mobile will be a mobile-focused studio that will work on two of our upcoming titles from the Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender universes.



“The studio currently has two titles in development based on world-renowned entertainment properties, Tomb Raider and Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and is actively recruiting marketing and production talent to bring these titles and future to-be-announced mobile games to players across the globe,” a press release from Square Enix said.

For the Avatar game, specifically, it doesn’t yet have a title. It’s being worked on with the Vancouver-based Navigator Games, a studio which previously made a game called Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast.

“It has been an incredible privilege to partner with Square Enix London Mobile on the creation of a game with such an iconic IP,” said Will Moore, CEO at Navigator Games. “The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe has so many layers and complex storylines to explore and we look forward to fully unveiling it and sharing it with all the incredibly passionate and loyal Avatar fans in the future.”

The Tomb Raider game is called Tomb Raider Reloaded and was announced late last year. It features “classic elements from the original Tomb Raider trilogy,” Square Enix says, and lets people once again play as Lara Croft. The game was originally scheduled to launch at some point this year but was recently delayed to some time in 2022.

The new Square Enix London Mobile studio now has a site set up showing off what the developer is working on among other details, but it hasn’t yet been updated with information or placeholders for the new Avatar: The Last Airbender game.