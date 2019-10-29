Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Damage Control Reveals New Poster

Avengers: Damage Control, the virtual reality experience from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm’s Immersive Entertainment studio, ILMxLAB, has revealed a new poster, and it’s all about the experience’s main villain: Ultron. While we’ve known about the character’s inclusion for some time now, and Damage Control itself is available for folks to experience at select The Void locations, this might be the best look yet at the monstrous robot for public consumption.

The poster, which you can check out below, is being offered to folks that check out Damage Control at The Void locations this weekend while supplies last. While not explicitly stated as such, it seems like it’s free only to those folks that actually play through the experience. Your mileage may vary.

As you can see in the poster, Avengers: Damage Control sees folks take on the return of Ultron in a virtual reality experience that is kind of MCU canon, and kind of not. While it takes place in familiar locations and features several folks that should be familiar to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s also somewhat outside all of that.

“We want it to be authentically Marvel Studios. So, we approached it the same way we approached everything else as you can see,” Marvel Studios executive producer on Damage Control Dave Bushore said when ComicBook.com gave the experience a go. “So, we gave it the same love and attention and it went through the same creative processes as we go through with everything else. The same people were involved in the same pipelines and a lot of the same talented producers on both the visual effects side and on the studio side. And also the talent from the films. You know that’s the key right there is that people get to come in for the first time and actually experience that, and be in there with their favorite characters, and their favorite heroes.”

“So, it was about looking at the 10 years of stories we’ve put on the screen, and the films and all the fun, fun things that live in there that people have either grown up with or wanting to experience but also putting new stuff in, and new locations and you get to go to the Wakanda Outreach Center and suit up and so it’s very much a new conversation,” Bushore continued. “That’s the fun of it, I think for us is having that door open to having conversation with the fans in a new way.”

Here’s how Marvel describes Avengers: Damage Control:

“Avengers: Damage Control takes us to a Wakandan Outreach Center, where Shuri (Letitia Wright) is testing her latest invention: Emergency Response Suits, which are a blend of Wakandan and Stark Industries technology. No sooner are the suits on that Ultron attacks a Damage Control center and that’s where you step in. Fighting alongside the likes of Ant-Man, the Wasp, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and more it’s up to you to help save the day!”

Avengers: Damage Control is currently available at select The Void locations. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the virtual reality experience right here.