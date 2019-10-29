Marvel Studios Reveals Ultron’s New Form in Avengers: Damage Control

Avengers: Damage Control has taken over The VOID and now, an epic new poster is about to be available to eager fans checking in to play the virtual reality game. Unveiled on ILM social media early Tuesday, the limited-edition poster unveils an all-new look for Ultron, where the villain has taken a form not unlike a massive Transformers rather than the humanoid robot we saw in Avengers: Age of Ultron. According to the social media posts, the posters will available at participating The VOID locations from Friday, November 1st until Sunday, November 3rd.

Despite featuring the voice work from Marvel Studios stars Letitia Wright (Shuri), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), it doesn’t appear the game itself is actually in-canon with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although it’d appear the door hasn’t closed entirely. “We want it to be authentically Marvel Studios. So, we approached it the same way we approached everything else as you can see,” Damage Control and Marvel Studios producer Dave Bushore told us when we caught up with him at a junket for the game.

“So, it was about looking at the 10 years of stories we’ve put on the screen, and the films and all the fun, fun things that live in there that people have either grown up with or wanting to experience but also putting new stuff in, and new locations and you get to go to the Wakanda Outreach Center and suit up and so it’s very much a new conversation,” he continued. “That’s the fun of it, I think for us is having that door open to having conversation with the fans in a new way.”

The synopsis for Damage Control can be found below.

“Avengers: Damage Control takes us to a Wakandan Outreach Center, where Shuri (Letitia Wright) is testing her latest invention: Emergency Response Suits, which are a blend of Wakandan and Stark Industries technology. No sooner are the suits on that Ultron attacks a Damage Control center and that’s where you step in. Fighting alongside the likes of Ant-Man, the Wasp, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and more it’s up to you to help save the day!”

Avengers: Damage Control is now an available game at participating The Void locations.