‘Avengers: Endgame’ Content Coming to Five Different Marvel Games

Yesterday during Marvel Live, Marvel Games revealed that Avengers: Endgame content is coming to five different Marvel games ahead of its theatrical release: Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Puzzle Quest, Marvel Strike Force, Marvel Future Fight, and Marvel Battle Lines. According to Marvel Games, this new wave of Avengers: Endgame content is just the beginning, and will kick off on April 18 with Marvel Puzzle Quest.

As you may know, Marvel Games did something similar for the release of Infinity War, so it’s no surprise to see it back tapping into the crossover well for Endgame. Beyond crossovers for the aforementioned five titles, it looks Marvel Games and Epic Games are teaming up for some Avengers: Endgame content in Fortnite as well, but for the moment, nothing has officially been said by either party involved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s time to get an inside look at the Marvel Universe with #MarvelLIVE, our new weekly Twitter show, presented by @audi! Today, we break some exclusive #AvengersEndgame news, talk to actor John @Hodgman, artist @AdamKubert draws YOUR suggestions! https://t.co/aBE9eYowfJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 18, 2019

That all said, here’s a quick and official rundown of the Endgame content coming to each game:

Marvel Puzzle Quest (April 18):

“At long last, Thanos has fulfilled his destiny. He secured the six Infinity Stones, assembled the Infinity Gauntlet, and balanced the universe. The powerful 4-Star villain punishes teams that play with Heroes and Special Tiles. Get ready to use his Infinity Gauntlet to shake up the board and make sure the tiles remain perfectly balanced.”

Marvel Battle Lines (no release date):

“Released over three updates, snag new team suits cards for Captain America, Iron Man, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, Black Widow, and Ant-Man. You’ll also be able to collect “Endgame”-inspired cards for Hawkeye, Thanos, Ronin, Hulk, Rocket, Nebula, Black Widow, Ant-Man and Captain America.”

Marvel Future Fight (more information will be revealed on April 22):

“Marvel Future Fight is dropping new Team Suits for Black Widow, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man and Thor. In addition, there will be new “Endgame” costumes for Black Widow, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, War Machine, Nebula, Rocket, Ronin, Thanos, and Ant-Man. The Mad Titan Thanos can now be upgraded to Tier-3.

Marvel Strike Force (arriving sometime next week):

“In celebration of “Endgame,” the strategy RPG Strike Force brings Falcon, as seen in “Avengers: Infinity War” to the fray next week. A soldier who excels at Alliance War and deals massive damage to enemies who have multiple positive effects. He sports his EXO-7 Wingsuit, Dual SMGs, and his faithful companion, Redwing.

Marvel Contest of Champions (May 2):

“The 4-Star lawless assassin, Ronin, joins the Contest on Thursday, May 2 touting his piercing sword and incredible fighting skills. Moving through his stances allows Ronin to hone his reflexes, keep focus, and become untouchable.”

As mentioned above, this is “just the beginning of Avengers Endgame-inspired” content, so be sure to sure to stay tuned in to ComicBook or follow Marvel Games on Twitter to make sure you don’t miss anything.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!