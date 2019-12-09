Marvel’s Avengers Art Book Pre-Orders Now Available

As revealed at the same time that it was announced that there would be a prequel novel for Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, Titan Books is set to release an art book for the game releasing next year as well. While we don’t know exactly what that’ll look like as the cover hasn’t been finalized, there is a detailed description of its contents as well as some other information about the art book already available. And it’s now available to pre-order.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game is a 192-page hardcover book that clocks in at 10.75″ x 11.94″. If those dimensions are hard to picture, just imagine any standard coffee table art book — wider than it is tall — and you’ve got the general idea. There’s no final cover design as of yet, and the release date appeared to be September 1, 2020 in both the United States and United Kingdom.

Here’s how Titan Books describes the upcoming art book on its website:

“Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game features intimate studies of the Avengers, their designs, outfits, gear, and abilities, plus a detailed look at the different environments and missions in the game. Unmasking the artistry behind the hotly anticipated videogame, this showpiece hardback book contains exclusive concept sketches, character art, storyboards, and fully rendered scenes alongside fascinating insights into the creative process from the talented creators of the game.”

What do you think about what we’ve seen of Marvel’s Avengers so far? Would you be willing to pick up the art book? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel’s Avengers: The Art of the Game is now available to pre-order right here. Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

