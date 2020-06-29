Marvel's Avengers Developer Teases Characters' Intrinsic Abilities

✖

While plenty of details were revealed about the upcoming Marvel's Avengers video game during last week's War Table stream, including new story elements, co-op details, characters, costumes, and more, there would appear to still be plenty that developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix are holding back for the time being. That includes, but we assume is not limited to, the intrinsic abilities of characters, which War Zones director Philippe Therien teased during a recent Reddit AMA after the stream.

"It's called their intrinsic ability, as you mentioned it fuels their special abilities and every hero has a different one," Therein stated when asked about the bars underneath the health bars of characters like the Hulk and Kamala Khan. "They can be offensive or defensive in nature. More details on those soon!"

People around the world have turned their backs on the Avengers. Ms. Marvel must reassemble her role models while facing AIM's leader, George Tarleton, who has his own vision for the future. 🔬 Watch the Story Trailer from the inaugural Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/gkPExwUVHR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 24, 2020

As of right now, it's currently unclear when those abilities might have details shared, though it is known that these War Table streams will be regular events. In all likelihood, we can expect to see more information about abilities overall in one of these videos.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also expected to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

