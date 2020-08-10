Marvel's Avengers Soundtrack Gets the Mondo Vinyl Treatment

✖

Mondo and Hollywood Records today revealed a special vinyl soundtrack for Marvel's Avengers. More specifically, it is of the upcoming video game's score by composer Bobby Tahouri. The special vinyl soundtrack features art by Phantom City Creative and the vinyl itself is a tri-colored deal with red, gold, and blue. And it is available to pre-order right now for $25, and it is expected to ship in October.

Tahouri is known for the Rise of the Tomb Raider score among others. "What made composing for Marvel’s Avengers so special is that I got to write music for so many unique superheroes, all in one game," Tahouri said in a recent interview. “After coming up with one Avengers theme, I designed a palette of sounds and instruments specific to each superhero."

Assemble. The original soundtrack to the forthcoming MARVEL'S AVENGERS video game by composer Bobby Tahouri is on sale right now at https://t.co/sqDgFzQdpL pic.twitter.com/vQ5xP14a5l — MondoNews (@MondoNews) August 10, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta already? What do you think of the new vinyl soundtrack? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.