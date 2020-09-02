New Avengers: Infinity Quest Pinball Machines Revealed

Stern Pinball today announced a new line of Marvel-themed pinball machines called Avengers: Infinity Quest. As you might expect by the name, the narrative throughline of the pinball machines sees the Avengers on a quest to recover the Infinity Gems (commonly referred to as the Infinity Stones canonically at this point) before the iconic villain Thanos can get his grubby hands on them. As usual for Stern Pinball, the new line is available as Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models.

"On his unrelenting quest for intergalactic omnipotent power, it’s a race to hunt down and recover the six Infinity Gems before Thanos gets his hands on them," the official description of the Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machine line reads in part. "It’s up to the player to stop Thanos and the Black Order from succeeding in this action-packed pinball experience."

Also par for the course with Stern Pinball machines, there are slight to significant differences between the models. All three versions include an interactive Doctor Strange with a spinning kinetic sling ring disc as well as an Avengers Tower magnetic lock ramp among other features. The Premium and Limited Edition models, however, include an interactive Doctor Strange motorized pop-up disc scoop with a visible subway featuring RGB lighting in addition to a custom Infinity Gauntlet with light-up gems, a Captain Marvel inverse gravity wireform ramp, and a Pym Laboratories vertical up-kicker.

The Limited Edition, being the most expensive and elaborate, includes mirrored backglass, custom cabinet art, exclusive art blades, a better audio system, and more. In short, if you want all the odds and ends, the Premium is the way to go, and if you want it to look and sound even better, the Limited Edition pinball machine is right here.

"Like the Avengers, our team of designers, programmers, artists, and engineers have assembled to bring this universe to life in pinball form through incredible artwork, design, visuals, and sounds," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, as part of the press release. "This comic book universe has remained a staple in pop culture since first appearing in 1963. Through Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines, that tradition will carry on for current and future generations of fans."

The Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines are now available for purchase through authorized dealers. The Pro runs $6,199 with the Premium coming in at $7,799 and the Limited Edition model besting the both of them at $9,199. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Stern Pinball right here.

What do you think of the new Avengers: Infinity Quest pinball machines? Is this the sort of thing you'd like to play? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out a couple high-resolution photos of the machines.