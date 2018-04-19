Avengers: Infinity War DLC Revealed for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Avengers: Infinity War is almost upon us. This is perhaps the most anticipated movie launch Marvel fans have ever experienced, and to capitalize on that hype, Marvel has released a ton of new Infinity War content for all of its active games across all platforms. Today, Marvel and TT Games revealed new content for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Character and Level Pack.

This DLC content can be yours for a very reasonable $2, and actually offers up a significant chunk of new content and gameplay experiences. If you already own the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass, then this bad boy is yours as part of the six included Level Packs and four Character Packs. To date, we’ve seen DLC based on Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger. Here’s the quick-and-dirty on the new Infinity War DLC:

“This action-packed level offers players the chance to control Thanos, one of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe, and his ruthless army. The Mad Titan and the Children of Thanos have invaded Attilan to take on Black Bolt and the Inhumans in an all-new original game level.

“Working as a team, the menacing crew must work their way through the various levels of Attilan before they are given the opportunity to break through to Black Bolt’s throne. New unlockable characters Thanos, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Hulkbuster 2.0, and Groot (Avengers: Infinity War) add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains.”

This is what we’re talking about! We’re so glad that TT Games decided to give us ultimate control over the universe’s ultimate villain. We can’t wait to see what kinds of unique powers and abilities Thanos commands. For those of you who have slept on this gem, here’s the elevator pitch from the publisher:

“LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comics writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humour for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe.”

