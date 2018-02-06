Avengers’ Voyager Making Her First Appearance in a Marvel Game

A new interview on Marvel’s official website explores the massive Avengers Academy 2.0 update, which changes up how players interact with combat, and adds several new features to the mix. One of the game’s most notable new additions is Voyager, and the game’s Senior Narrative Designer, Allen Warner had plenty to say about what the team has planned for her.

“I always think it’s so cool when we can bring a character from the comics to games for the first time, and Voyager is an awesome hero who’s a great fit for our world,” Warner mused when asked about the heroine. “I don’t want to give away too much about how she’s involved yet, but in the books, she’s a character from a different place and time, and our world is filled with alternate universes and time anomalies, so it shouldn’t be too difficult for her to find her way here. Her visual ranks and animations are really cool, and I think people are going to love adding her to the team.”

Players can pick Voyager up as a log-in bonus character, which means that at any level, all players will be able to get her just by logging in each day at a specific time when Voyager is available to add to their roster. Warner teased “even more perks” for Marvel Insider subscribers who did the same, which developer studio TinyCo hopes will drive players to stay on regularly after the update.

Voyager is fairly new to the Marvel universe, but her story technically begins when the Avengers do — at least in her universe. Last November, the character was introduced in Marvel Legacy #1, shown to have powers that allow her to fly and generate portal fields. The character experienced a brief in-world “removal” from existence, and was retconned into pivotal moments from throughout Marvel history.

Avengers Academy is celebrating its second-year anniversary with the new update, which promises to answer several story questions, along with many new quests, maps, and other characters, like Thanos. “The faculty is preparing for war against Thanos, the imprisoned villains are on the verge of activating their master plan, and the students are getting closer to uncovering the mysteries behind what Nick Fury keeps in his underground vaults, and how their universe came into existence,” Warner explained. “They’ll have to fight their way through Thanos and his forces to get those answers.”

Avengers Academy is available now for iOS and Android. Avengers Academy 2.0 kicks off soon.