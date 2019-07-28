Critically Acclaimed RPG Pillars of Eternity Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

Developer Obsidian and publisher Versus Evil are bringing Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition to Nintendo Switch on August 8, the latter has announced with a new trailer, which you can check out above.

For those that don’t know: Pillars of Eternity is a role-playing game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and originally published by Paradox Interactive that hit PC back in 2015 to critical acclaim. A spiritual successor to the Icewind Dale and Baldur’s Gate series, as well as Planescape: Torment, it was lauded at launch for its throw back RPG mechanics and excellent storytelling. Interestingly, it was once the highest-funded game on Kickstarter after it raised $4 million in 2012.

A two-part expansion pack, The White March was released in both 2015 and 2016, and being the complete edition, the Nintendo Switch version will come packing both parts of the expansion. That said, the game’s sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will arrive on the system the same day, which is also when it hits PS4 and Xbox One.

Pillars of Eternity is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about it on Nintendo Switch, courtesy of an official overview:

“Take your party on the ultimate role-playing experience, Pillars of Eternity finally comes to Nintendo Switch! Created by the masters at Obsidian Entertainment, Pillars of Eternity released to critical acclaim and dozens of awards on PC. Now the fantastical world, tactical combat, and unforgettable storyline can be taken anywhere you go. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all the additional content from the PC version, including the DLC and expansions. The game has been optimized to play comfortably in front of your TV with controllers or in handheld mode. Easily navigate the game’s detailed character creation, real-time-with-pause combat, and party management thanks to thoughtful updates to UI and controls. Gather your party, venture forth, and embrace adventure as you delve into a realm of wonder, nostalgia, and the excitement of classic RPGs with Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity!”

