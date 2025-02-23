Batman Arkham Games Go on Sale at the Perfect Time

There has recently been some excitement surrounding Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed Batman Arkham series thanks to Kai Cenat. The famed streamer began a new marathon this weekend where he is playing every Batman Arkham in release order. He even recorded a live-action trailer for the event that recreated some of the series’ most memorable moments. As a result, viewers who want to check out the Batman Arkham series for themselves are in luck. The Batman: Arkham Collection is currently seeing a very steep discount on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Steam for a limited time.

The Batman: Arkham Collection is a bundle that features the three Rocksteady entries in the series. This includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight; not included is the WB Games Montreal-developed prequel Batman: Arkham Origins. For the collection, Arkham Asylum and City are fully remastered with updated visuals, while Arkham Knight is just the original release of the game. Additionally, it comes with every bit of post-launch content for each game.

Right now, the Batman: Arkham Collection is $8.99 on the Microsoft Store and Steam. This is 85% off the typical $59.99 list price. This saves players a whole $51 for everything Rocksteady’s Arkham entries have to offer. However, these deals will not last long. On Steam, the discount period ends on February 26th, while the Microsoft Store offer only lasts for one more day until February 24th.

PlayStation players get an even better deal on the Batman: Arkham Collection. It is currently listed on the PlayStation Store for $5.99, a 90% discount off the list price. That equates to $54 in savings, which is an incredible deal. Although this deal lasts a bit longer than the Microsoft Store, and Steam offers, players will want to make up their mind soon as this offer ends on February 27th.

“Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation – Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals,” reads the collection’s description. “Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham’s most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.”

Every entry of the Rocksteady developed Batman: Arkham games did well critically. On the review aggregate site Metacritic, 2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum received an average score of 92. The sequel, Batman: Arkham City, garnered an average score of 94. Ending the trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight received an 87.

It should be noted that the versions of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Arkham City are the Return to Arkham versions of the game. At launch, they did not perform well. However, the games have been updated and do perform better than at launch.

Have you been thinking about jumping into the Batman: Arkham games for the first time? Or maybe you wanted to revisit Rocksteady’s version of Gotham with this limited-time deal? Let us know in the comments below.