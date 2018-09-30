Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 Game Lineup Revealed

We’re just a few weeks away from the forthcoming Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 event, where dozens of “speedrunning” gamers come together to master their favorite games to help charity. And today, the official game list for the event was revealed, including some favorites that should be a lot of fun to watch.

This list is chock full with a number of favorites, including current releases like Dead Cells, The Messenger and Super Mario Odyssey, as well as older titles like Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers (both 1 and 2) and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2X, among others. Like before, the event looks to go across nearly a full week, so fans have a chance to tune in and see some truly impressive “speed runs” while donating to charity and attempting to raise funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 is set to kick off on January 6 in Rockville, MD, where attendees can either check it out in person or watch it online via streaming. The event will run through January 13, with all the games being dominated by some of the best “speed runners” out there.

But that’s not the only event that the team has planned. There’s Summer Games Done Quick that’s set to happen during mid-2019; and next month at TwitchCon, there will be a Games Done Quick Express event, taking place from October 26-28 and featuring some truly awesome speedruns in San Jose, CA. It should be streamed as well, in case you can’t make it in person.

The last event for Games Done Quick took place earlier this summer, where “speed runners” managed to raise a whopping $2.1 million for charity. The forthcoming events for 2019 are looking to surpass that, with a number of new entrants and competitors that will keep things very interesting. And who knows, we might see a few mods make the cut, like a modified version of Super Mario Maker where the levels are absolutely diabolical. No, really, check out the video below to see just how competitive things get.

We’ll keep you informed when Games Done Quick 2019 kicks off. It’s well worth watching!