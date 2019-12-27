Baby Sonic the Hedgehog Has Fans Freaking Out

Earlier today the world got a little bit brighter as new footage from Sonic the Hedgehog was released in the form of an international trailer. It’s pretty common for teasers like this to include snippets of new footage from upcoming film, but this teaser brought with it a bombshell for the movie, an appearance by none other than Baby Sonic. Naturally, with the ever popular Baby Yoda still clinging to the social consciousness, the debut of a rival youngling with big eyes and a cute demeanor has elicited a variety of reactions from fans online.

It’s probably likely that this version of the character will only be featured in the beginning parts of the movie. As you can see from the trailer, a lot of the footage that includes Baby Sonic matches previously released moments featuring the grown version of the character in what could be the closing half of a “Growing up so fast” montage. All that said, this hasn’t stopped fandom from whipping itself up into a frenzy over the latest new baby in pop culture. We’ve collected some of the best responses to the Baby Sonic craze below!

Sonic The Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog but it’s unclear if he’ll provide the voice for the younger Sonic too. Joining Schwartz in the film is James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

HE is real, strong, and he is my friend

BABY SONIC IS REAL! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!#SONICMOVIE pic.twitter.com/Aga6dtQQTv — Sonic the Cosplayer (@sonic_cosplayer) December 26, 2019

WHat did the Old baby sonic look like?

There being a baby Sonic means at one point there was a baby Sonic with the old design, and that thought terrifies me. https://t.co/Qg0JGclqh7 — James (@NitroRad) December 27, 2019

Baby sonic in 2d and 3d

Baby Sonic then and now. pic.twitter.com/xzTeuNsu09 — TsumiBro (@BrodTsumi) December 26, 2019

Not all BAby Sonics are created equally

since we’re talking about baby sonic, remember this monstrosity from sonic underground? pic.twitter.com/RIKQKPFyyE — podunk | *clever name/joke here* (@PlasmaMagician) December 26, 2019

baby sonic no!

Baby sonic on the joker stairs pic.twitter.com/F4tLMgGwKE — your faves on the joker stairs (@joker_stairs7) December 26, 2019

THe competition begins

Friendship ended with Baby Yoda, Baby Sonic is now my best friend. pic.twitter.com/55VQhlpJ6H — Eric! (@IAmArique) December 26, 2019

Is this the new trend in HOllywood? just babies?

first baby yoda now baby sonic?



seems like this a new trend pic.twitter.com/jsncRGaHtm — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) December 27, 2019

Finally!

The circle is complete

Baby Groot, Detective Pikachu, Baby Yoda and me Baby Sonic



The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/SQgmZsSfHc — BabySonic (@BabySonicBaby) December 27, 2019

no seriously what are those