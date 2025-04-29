WWE 2K25 Update Addresses Universe Mode Issue

Visual Concepts and 2K recently released WWE 2K25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC last month, bringing the exciting in-ring action of the pro wrestling franchise to players’ living rooms. The latest iteration puts the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, in the spotlight, as the Bloodline has been taking over the company for quite a while now. Since its launch, the developer has implemented several updates that have added improvements and new visual content to align it with the current product on television. This newest update focuses on the former, as some general bugs have been fixed.

The latest WWE 2K25 update, simply titled “1.09,” doesn’t make any drastic changes to the game, but is meant to improve it by making the gameplay experience much smoother. Nothing specific is named in the patch notes, but some stability and performance improvements have been made to Visual Concepts’ pro wrestling simulator. More importantly, a problematic bug tied to the game’s Universe Mode has been fixed. Specifically, the developer fixed an issue where count outs were enabled in match types that do not have count outs in the mode. The update is available now for all the aforementioned platforms.

Although they weren’t implemented in WWE 2K25 update 1.09, players are starting to notice some other minor changes to several of the wrestlers that were not mentioned in previously released patch notes. This ranges from updates to some wardrobe pieces to newly implemented nameplates. As mentioned previously, these are typically made to bring the game closer to what is seen on television, making a more authentic experience for players to enjoy. Here are some of the recent changes made, as spotted by content creator Elatus (H/T MP1st):

Erick Rowan: Wyatt Family Logo added to jacket

John Cena: Hat text is now spelled correctly

Motor City Machine Guns trons added

Karrion Kross nameplate added

Oba Femi nameplate added

Finn Balor nameplate added

The Final Boss The Rock nameplate added

Here are the WWE 2K25 update patch notes as posted by Visual Concepts:

General

Stability and Performance improvements

Universe