Survival Game Jumps Up Steam Charts After Huge Update (And It’s On Sale)

The thirst for a solid vampire game is real, and for many gamers, open-world survival game V Rising fits the bill. The beloved vampire game from Stunlock Studios came out just around a year ago on May 8th, and many gamers had fallen off after completing most of the current content. However, the Steam charts show that many fans flew right back to V Rising following its massive 1.1 update, which went live on April 28th. As a bonus, the game is currently 50% off on Steam, making now an excellent time for new gamers to check out the survival game.

V Rising has all the iconic open-world survival content players crave, including base-building, multiplayer elements, PvP, and PvE. But, of course, players are also vampires. That means avoiding the sun and staying fed is a little more crucial, making this one of vampire fans’ favorite attempts at a game that truly lets them live the vampire life. And with the recent 1.1 Invaders of Oakveil update, the game has been expanded to give new and returning players more to uncover.

And uncover it, players are. Since the new update launched, the game has soared up to nearly 50,000 concurrents on Steam, earning it a place right back among the trending titles on Steam DB. That’s a big leap from its pre-update peak of around 5,000. Clearly, players are excited to see what the Oakveil Woodlands have to offer.

That 50% off discount on Steam from now until May 12th doesn’t hurt, either. The game normally costs $34.99, but Steam players can snag it for just $17.49 until the sale ends. Not a bad deal to jump into a new survival game where you get to play as a vampire. The bundle featuring all DLC is also on sale, bringing it from $100 down to $85.94, for those who want truly everything V Rising has to offer.

For a full list of everything new that the 1.1 update for V Rising has to offer, gamers can check out the Patch Notes, which dropped yesterday along with the release. But for those who just want the highlights, let’s recap the biggest changes with this massive content update to the vampire survival game.

Screenshot from V Rising on Steam

The biggest change is, of course, the new Oakveil zone, which features four different locations to uncover. However, that’s not all players will find when they return to V Rising or pick it up for the first time. The new update is a huge influx of new content, with new bosses and enemies, new weapons, new spells, and some new castle decor to really spruce up the Gothic base of your dreams. There’s even a whole new enemy faction to contend with, the Venom Blades.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, however. The patch notes are truly massive, with plenty of system updates and bug fixes to go along with the shiny new content. Though it hasn’t yet returned to its truly staggering Steam concurrent numbers from Early Access, players are definitely invested in checking on the new content that Stunlock Studios just dropped for its vampire survival game right ahead of its first birthday.

V Rising is available on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately for my fellow PS5 gamers, the 50% off discount is only available on Steam for the moment.