Oblivion Remaster Players Facing Problems on Steam Deck

Bethesda’s surprise announcement and release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was met with a resounding celebration. It launched on most major platforms, but certain players are facing various issues with the game aside from save files disappearing. Those on Steam Deck have run into problems playing Oblivion Remastered, defeating the purpose of playing on the go rather than on a home PC. While the issues aren’t game-breaking, they do make the game less enjoyable.

Players are running into performance issues with Oblivion Remastered on Steam Deck. The game is demanding thanks to all the upgrades Bethesda and support studio Virtuous have incorporated, and the Steam Deck is struggling to run it due to its 16GB of RAM. As a result, players are finding low frame rates and frame drops. This meets the minimum requirements, but players should aim for 32 GB of RAM to play Oblivion Remastered at its recommended settings.

The elder scrolls iv: Oblivion remastered’s cyrodil.

On Steam Deck, players are consistently having issues running the game at 30 FPS. Some have been able to tweak the Steam Deck’s settings to increase performance, while others have even taken to streaming Oblivion Remastered via Nvidia GeForce Now.

The first release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is still praised to this day, but the gameplay is outdated and does not hold up. The demand for Oblivion Remastered has finally culminated in the game’s release, but those on Steam Deck may need to wait for a patch to play the game at its full potential. Other workarounds may be discovered, but playing Oblivion Remastered on another platform for the time being may be the way to go for many.