Latest Marvel Rivals Update Brings Much-Needed Character Buffs and Nerfs

The latest update for Marvel Rivals is launching April 30th, bringing changes to multiple characters. Vanguards, Stategists, and Duelists will all see some changes, including Spider-Man who has been an absolute menace to all players. Aside from this, many characters who need buffs have received them, while characters who were slightly overtuned have seen nerfs. Marvel Rivals is currently in the midst of Season 2, which saw Emma Frost added, giving Vanguard players a new favorite. Balance changes like these are crucial for live-service games, especially hero shooters, when the meta can become stale. As NetEase adjusts each character’s strengths and weaknesses, Marvel Rivals will continue to grow and draw in players.

Several Vanguard characters in Marvel Rivals have received balance changes. Dr. Strange has received a buff after ages of being nerfed, though reducing the energy cost of his ultimate wasn’t exactly what he needed. That said, Captain America gets a little easier to take down thanks to reducing his health, and Groot’s annoying walls have also received a health reduction.

Moving to Dualists, Spider-Man is the standout character getting nerfed. Reducing the damage on his Amazing Combo is a good start, but more are certainly needed. Unfortunately, Winter Soldier has received another buff, making him even more deadly.

Finally, multiple Strategists were adjusted. Perhaps in response to the supposed Strategist strike and how much more difficult it is for this role to rank up, Adam Warlock, Cloak & Dagger, Luna Snow, and Mantis have all been buffed in this update.

For a complete list of changes and hero balancing, take a look at the full Marvel Rivals 20250430 Update patch notes below, courtesy of NetEase.

Marvel Rivals Version 20250430 Patch Notes

VANGUARD

Captain America

The Sentinel of Liberty will see some reduction to his survivability.

Reduce base health from 650 to 600.

Doctor Strange

Stephen will experience a reduction in the Energy Cost of his Ultimate Ability, amplifying his mystical menace on the battlefield.

Decrease the energy cost to unleash the Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3100.

Groot

The Flora Colossi’s ability to isolate enemies and block damage will take a minor hit.

Reduce the health of Ironwood Wall from 700 to 600.

DUELIST

Spider-Man

We’re tightening the webbing on Spider-Man’s hit detection range.

Decrease the damage range of Amazing Combo from a 5m radius to a 4m radius.

Winter Soldier

Bucky is getting a combat upgrade, ramping up his threat level and firepower on the field.

Adjust the Tainted Voltage ability to have 2 charge levels, while keeping the cooldown time unchanged.

STRATEGIST

Adam Warlock

We’re enhancing Avatar of Life’s sustainability to keep him fighting for cosmic justice.

Add a new effect to Quantum Magic: When a critical hit lands on an enemy, reduce the cooldown time of Avatar Life Stream by 1s.

Cloak & Dagger

Ty and Tandy are sharpening their blades and cloaks for more impactful strikes.

As Cloak, increase the damage of the Darkforce Cloak from 75/s to 80/s; As Dagger, increase the damage of the Lightforce Dagger on hit from 15 to 18.

Luna Snow

We’re ramping up this K-Pop sensation’s damage output when she strikes enemies from a distance.

Adjust the Damage Falloff of Light & Dark Ice from 60% at 40m to 75%.

Mantis

We’re empowering Mantis’ damage output to reflect her true fighting spirit.

Increase the hit damage of Life Energy Blast from 50 to 55.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

Stars Aligned (Captain America – Winter Soldier)

