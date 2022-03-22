Babylon’s Fall Developer Will “Make Improvements Based on Player Feedback”

Babylon’s Fall released earlier this month, to largely negative reception. ComicBook.com’s official review for the game awarded it a 1 out of 5 score, calling it “a bewildering bore.” A number of outlets agreed, and many fans have been wondering whether the live-service game will suffer a swift end. The game’s official Twitter account has addressed the situation, telling players that significant progress has already been made on the next season of Babylon’s Fall, and work has already started on subsequent seasons, as well. While things aren’t looking good at the moment, it seems the game isn’t going anywhere!

“No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon’s Fall. Content up to the end of Season 2 is practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond,” developer PlatinumGames wrote on Twitter. “We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On one hand, those that already picked up Babylon’s Fall should be happy to hear that development on the game continues as planned. On the other hand, it’s definitely not a good look that PlatinumGames had to come out and say this about a title that released less than a month prior. It says a lot about the current state of the game, and the overall confidence players have in things turning around.

The game’s official website details some of the player feedback PlatinumGames is looking into, including accessibility issues, optimization on PC, and unhappiness with the game’s quests. Clearly, Square Enix and PlatinumGames are aware that Babylon’s Fall isn’t off to a strong start. Other live-service games have launched with significant problems, but managed to turn things around. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case for Babylon’s Fall, but hopefully things will start to improve.

Babylon’s Fall is available now on PlayStation 4,PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy that Babylon’s Fall will continue to see improvements? Have you checked out the game? Letus know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!