Back 4 Blood Pre-Order Bonuses and Season Pass Announced

Back 4 Blood is the new spiritual successor to Valve’s beloved co-op shooter Left 4 Dead and while its closed alpha phase is transpiring this weekend, developer Turtle Rock Studios is already giving fans a glimpse of what it will have in store next summer when the game releases. Most notably, some players will be able to get their hands on the title a bit early and receive a few extra goodies if they pre-order in advance.

Detailed on the official Back 4 Blood website, the first pre-order bonuses and the various editions of the game that will be for sale have been announced. In total, there are three different iterations of the title: the Ultimate Edition, Digital Deluxe, and Standard Edition. The former two versions will let players gain access to Back 4 Blood four days prior to its official launch date with the Ultimate Edition specifically containing a handful of different in-game skins. Meanwhile, anyone who pre-orders any of these versions will earn a weapon skin pack for use.

There’s a horde on its way. Let's bring the fight to them! Pre-order your copy of #Back4Blood today! https://t.co/CQjtAnxBnk pic.twitter.com/dU9s6eHKOu — Back4Blood (@back4blood) December 18, 2020

The one other major mentionable with Back 4 Blood is that Turtle Rock Studios has confirmed that it will feature a season pass. This pass, which is called an Annual Pass, will allow players to gain access to new missions, playable characters, and other unlockables once the game releases. Those who buy the aforementioned Ultimate Edition or Digital Deluxe version of Back 4 Blood will also get this Annual Pass packed in. Based on the name of the pass as well, this will apparently be the first of many for the game that are planned to come about after launch.

Back 4 Blood is set to release next year on June 22, 2021, and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. To follow all of our coverage on the title as we approach launch, and to soon read our impressions on the closed alpha, you can head to our hub right here.

How do you feel about Back 4 Blood so far? Have you been able to get into the game’s alpha and give it a whirl, or are you waiting until next year to try it out? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

