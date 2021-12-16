Back 4 Blood December Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

WB Games and developer Turtle Rock Studios are today pushing out a new update for Back 4 Blood across all platforms. This latest patch for the co-op zombie shooter is the big one for the month of December 2021 that Turtle Rock had previously promised would be coming. And as you might expect, there are a drastic number of alterations that have come about with this update.

The most notable things that have been included in today’s patch for Back 4 Blood include tweaks to the difficulty in Veteran and Nightmare. Turtle Rock made clear that it listened to fan feedback previously and said that it would try to make these modes a bit more manageable in the future. To go along with this, Back 4 Blood has also now received a number of changes to weapons, player-controller characters, zombies, and even the overarching card system.

At the time of publishing, this new update for Back 4 Blood should start to be available for download. And as mentioned, the patch will be going live for all versions of the game across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

If you would like to check out most of the patch notes for this new update, you can find them attached below. Conversely, if you’d like to get a look at the full list of changes, including details of every bug fix, you can head right here.

NEW FEATURES

Offline Campaign with Progression

New Supply Lines – Roving Merchants Time-limited track added that provides new unlocks to spend Supply Points on

New Card Type – Burn Cards New card type added that is available through the Roving Merchants Supply Lines This card type can be played in each Saferoom to gain temporary effects like instant healing, currency boosts, increasing resistances, and more

Holiday Seasonal Event Holiday decorations added to Fort Hope and the Firing Range Unlockable seasonal character skins, weapon skins, emblems, and sprays added

New (non-Burn) Cards Belt Clip – Increase Quickslot Inventory by 1 Utility Belt -Increase Quickslot Inventory by 2. -10% Damage Dealt Tool Belts – Increase Team Quickslot Inventory by 1

Ridden Practice Area added to Fort Hope Option added to play as a Ridden while in Fort Hope to practice fighting and exploring Mutation abilities

Bots that accompany the player in Solo Campaign are randomized

Ultrawide improvements

Stat tracking now enabled in Training

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to duplicate offensive utility items

Notable bug fix: Fixed an exploit that allowed players to select duplicates instead of one card

CAMPAIGN UPDATES

General Developer Note: We made the following changes to make the controls on PC feel more snappy. Increase player acceleration to 2100 (was 1900) Brake friction to 7 (was 6.5) Player starts with max ammo when beginning a run Cleaner hitboxes are more accurate, reducing accidental friendly fire Aim assist when targeting armored commons is improved Friendly fire damage no longer increases with each weapon tier Healing Efficiency now improves temporary healing Bots now keep their existing inventory and upgrade their weapons with each map Made improvements to saving individual matchmaking settings in Quickplay, Campaign, and Training runs Added clarification to the “Leave Game” prompt while in a party Smoothed out player collision near the Ogre’s spawn points ZWAT achievements now also grant the ZWAT Team title Added one additional card draw to Acts 2 and 3 Improved the navigation of large Special Ridden between the first and second objectives on Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep The jukebox can no longer be damaged after the last bus is loaded on Search and Rescue: Bar Room Blitz The remaining research boxes will be highlighted after a certain amount of time has passed on Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: T-5 Improved navigation for Special Ridden inside of the saferoom on Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood: Garden Party Made improvements to collision around the mortuary for Ridden and Cleaners on Remnants: A Friend in Need Adjusted the waypoint for the gate objective on Remnants: The Road to Hell Added additional spots for Ridden to enter the quarantine area if the one way door is closed on Remnants: The Road to Hell Readjusted the appearance of an NPC in Job 10:22: Heralds of the Worm, Part 1 for consistency in Campaign and Training modes Confirmation is now given immediately after reporting a player Changes have been made to the Credits



Speed Card Updates Developer Note: We noticed that the use of speed running decks was creating tension between players as a single player would utilize a speed running deck to separate from the rest of their team to rush ahead to finish the level. We made the following changes to bring speed running more in line with the viability of other strategies and builds. Evasive – Speed reduced to 15% (from 20%) Fleet of Foot – Move Speed bonus reduced to 8% (was 10%) Fleet of Foot – Damage Resistance trade off increased to -7% (was -5%) Mad Dash – Stamina Efficiency reduced to -40% (was -30%) Olympic Sprinter – Damage Resistance trade off increased to -7% (was -5%) Pep in your Step – Move Speed bonus reduced to 8% (was 10%) Rhythmic Breathing – Stamina bonus reduced to 40% (was 60%) Rhythmic Breathing – Now +40% Stamina, removed drawback -20% slow resistance Run Like Hell – Changed to remove the Move Speed buff for 3 seconds when getting hit Run Like Hell – Move Speed bonus reduced to 12% (was 15%) Speed Demon – Move Speed bonus reduced to 4% (was 6%) Stimulants – Card Refactored. No longer gives move speed. Now gives 20% stamina regeneration, increased reload to 15% (was 10%), & increased swap speed to 15% (was 10%)



Combat Card Updates Developer Note: We received feedback that players did not feel that slow and steady combat was as viable as other strategies. Additionally, we wanted to balance the changes to speed running in general. We’ve refactored and buffed the following combat cards to make combat more viable. Cold Brew Coffee – Now ADS Speed +25%, Weapon Swap +25% ,Use Speed +25%, Reload Speed +15% Combat Training – Removed 50% bullet penetration. Added +1 bullet stumble and +5 melee stumble Combat Training – Now +5% bullet damage, +25% Bullet Stumble Energy Drink – Stamina reduced to 15% (was 40%), Removed -5% damage resistance, Added Weapon Swap +25%, Move speed while firing +15%, Slow resistance +10% Highwayman – Tooltip update to include all secondary weapons, ammo chance increased to 3% (was 2%), now has a chance to spawn Molotovs Large Caliber Rounds – Now +7.5% bullet damage damage, +200% bullet pen, penalty removed Line ‘Em Up – Now Range fall off +10%, Recoil Control +15, Bullet Pen +25%, ADS speed +25%. No longer requires ARs Marathon Runner – No longer disables sprint Developer Note: Intent with this is to enable kiting. Mugger – Ammo chance increased to 3% (was 2%), now has a chance to drop razor wire Patient Hunter – Reduced time per stack to 0.75 (was 1) Power Swap – Effect can no longer be stacked Power Swap – Weapon swap window increased to 1 second (was 0.75) Power Reload – Reload window increased to 1 second (was 0.75) Silver Bullets – Now +10% bullet damage, +15% to range falloff, penalty removed Steady Aim – Added a stacking buff while ADS with that gives 10/20/30% recoil reduction over 2.25 seconds Tunnel Vision – Added stat that increases weak spot damage the longer player is in ADS 5/10/15% over 2.25 seconds Team Ammo (Vendor card) – Now also gives +1% increased damage Well Fed – Removed 20% stamina efficiency



Healing Card Updates Developer Note: In addition to the combat card buffs, we’ve made the following changes and buffs to healing cards. Fresh Bandage – Now heals 15 health at the start of each level Fresh Bandage – Trauma recovery increased to 15 (was 10) Developer Note: This was buffed to mitigate the loss of trauma heal on Experienced EMT Group Therapy – Heal increased to 8 (was 5) Life Insurance – Life reduced to 1 (was 2), Now reduces team incap trauma by 15%, Remove copper loss Needs of the Many – Health penalty reduced to -10 (was -20%) Pep Talk – Now gives 3 flat damage resistance from all sources while reviving & grants 10 health to the revived target Saferoom Recovery – Now also heals 15 health and trauma recovery up to 7 (was 5) Developer Note: This was buffed to mitigate the loss of trauma heal on Experienced EMT



General Card Updates The cards Share the Wealth , Box O’ Bags , Surplus Pouches , Experienced EMT , and Saferoom Recovery no longer apply their effects an additional time after a team wipe Developer Note: We identified a bug where a number of cards were applied more or not as intended after a team wipe. Team ammo cards on the vendor now give a 1% damage increase Adrenaline Fueled – Card Refactored. No longer gives bonus stamina, no longer reduced stamina regen, no longer gives instant stamina, fueled stamina regen now stacks 5 times and gives 7 stamina over 7 seconds Ammo Mule – No longer disables support items, but lowers move speed by 5% Bounty Hunter – Updated text to mention contributing team kills Experienced EMT – Card Refactored. Bonus Health reduced to 10% (was 20%), now also increases Stamina and Stamina Regen 10% Card was refactored to make it usable in more situations. Experienced EMT – No longer heals trauma Developer Note: Due to the bug fix where this card was applying its effect more than intended, this ended up healing trauma which was not intended. We have buffed other cards such as Fresh Bandage and Saferoom Recovery to mitigate this change as well as adding a free first aid cabinet recharge to Nightmare. Energy Bar – Stamina Regen increased to 30% (was 20%) Hyper-Focused – Adjusted penalty to -40% move speed while shooting or melee attacking (was -75% ADS move speed) Wooden Armor – No longer increases explosion damage taken



Corruption Card Updates Corruption Boss cards will no longer appear at the start of an Act Developer Note: These cards were causing a difficulty spike in all difficulties. We want players to have more time to prepare for bosses and later chapters. Hag will no longer spawn with The Fog corruption card Developer Note: The Hag was stacking with boss objectives, causing a difficulty spike in all difficulties. Fog’s maximum density reduced for Gloom and The Fog corruption cards Breakers removed from all difficulties of Search and Rescue: Book Worms



Balance Updates All guns set to have the same Aim Assist snap length-duration Aim Assist now locks onto the center of Sleeper base instead of the body Aim snap time reduced to 0.1 seconds (was 0.25) Made Aim Assist feel smoother when aiming at targets Bird’s health reduced to 1 (was 10) Flash Grenade damage reduced to 1 (was 5) M16’s damage increased to 16 (was 14) Burst M9’s damage increased to 12 (was 10) Razor Wire is now a Quick Slot item MP5 – Fire rate increased to 50% Developer Note: decreased functionality was not intended, the MP5 is now in line with expectations. 870 – Fire rate reduced to 0.40 (was 0.55) Combat Knife – Increased combat attack width Lightweight Stock – Blue attachment movement speed buff reduced to +7.5% (was +10%) Lightweight Stock – Purple attachment movement speed buff reduced to +10% (was +15%) Nightmare and the shooting range in Fort Hope now multiply base friendly fire damage values by 2x



Balance Updates – Difficulty Specific Developer Note: One of our goals this patch is to decrease the disparity between the various difficulties so there isn’t as much of a jump from Recruit to Veteran to Nightmare. Recruit : Player base damage resist increased to 25% (was 20%) Continue currency bonus increased to 300 (was 250) Continue Heal bonus increased to 75 (was 25) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 25 (was 20) Veteran : Rescaled friendly fire values Sleepers no longer call hordes Player base damage increased to 120% (was 100%) Player base Health increased to 115 (was 100) Player Base ammo capacity increased 120% (was 100%) Trauma heals per safe room +5 (was 0) Continue currency bonus increased to 200 (was 150) Continue Heal bonus increased to 25 (was 15) First aid cabinet free use increased to 2 (was 1) Nightmare : Rescaled friendly fire values First aid cabinet free use increased to 1 (was 0) Special Ridden damage reduced by 35% (was 75%) Common damage reduced by 50% (was 100%) Nightmare extra trauma from incap reduced to 5 (was 10) Reduce nightmare stumble resist on nightmare 25% (was 40%) Reduced nightmare Special Ridden health buff to 7.5% (was 15%) Continue currency bonus increased to 100 (was 0) Continue Heal bonus increased to 10 (was 0) Continue Trauma heal bonus increased to 5 (was 0) Continue Card draw bonus increased to 1 (was 0) Continue Ammo bonus increased to 15% (was 0) Extra incap trauma reduced to 7 (was 10)



Spawning Updates During endless Hordes and back-to-back hordes, all Horde Special Ridden are limited to 2 of a given type and a maximum of 4 Added a Horde Special Ridden cooldown Developer Note: This helps avoid the doubling of Special Ridden when multiple hordes are triggered. Timed Hordes made to have a longer minimum resume time of 60 seconds (was 30) with the exception of custom events. Developer Note: If you triggered a horde while having a timed horde, it was possible to have the timed horde trigger too soon after the initial horde. Roaming Special Ridden max count now 4 (was 6) Developer Note: Limits the potential Special Ridden counts in certain situations. Reduced chance for all Tallboy variants on Veteran and Nightmare difficulties Increased Roaming Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 30m (was 20m) Increased Wander Special Ridden minimum spawn distance to 10m (was 5m)

