Baldur's Gate 3 Is Already One of the Best Reviewed Games Ever

Baldur's Gate 3 has only been available for a little more than 10 days on PC but it's already considered one of the best video games ever made. At this point, BG3 has reached massive sales on Steam and has also garnered "Overwhelmingly Positive" acclaim on the platform, which is a rare feat. And while developer Larian Studios has to already be thrilled with how its long-awaited RPG is performing, it seems like Baldur's Gate 3 is going to go down in history as one of the best games of all-time.

Seen on review aggregate site OpenCritic, Baldur's Gate 3 is currently the best-reviewed game in the history of the platform. Currently, BG3 boasts a staggering 97/100 aggregate score after 42 reviews from critics. This ties it with Super Mario Odyssey as the highest-reviewed game that OpenCritic has ever seen. Following closely behind BG3 and Super Mario Odyssey is that of Red Dead Redemption 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom all of which are sitting at 96/100.

Moving forward, it's worth noting that this overall aggregate score for Baldur's Gate 3 will surely change a bit. Not only are more reviews for the game continuing to trickle in every day, but BG3 is also poised to launch on PS5 next month on September 6. Depending on how this console version of the game is received, it seems likely that this overall review score could dip just a bit. Regardless of what happens in the long run, though, it's clear that BG3 is a mega-hit for Larian Studios and will be a Game of the Year frontrunner for 2023 in the months ahead.

