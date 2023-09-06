Baldur's Gate 3 Trick on PS5 Gives Players Easy Trophies

Baldur's Gate 3 is finally getting its PlayStation 5 release on September 6 (though players have been able to hop in a few days prior with early access). Considering how long the game is, you'd probably assume that it would take players at least a few days before they unlocked the platinum trophy. However, some players have been taking advantage of a relatively simple trick to quickly unlock most of the late-game trophies and have the Baldur's Gate 3 platinum much earlier than you'd expect.

Developer Larian Studios included the option for players to use a cross-save feature on both PS5 and PC. Using tactical saves, players have been able to transfer files over to their PS5 and then use those saves to quickly unlock hard-to-get trophies. Basically, all you need to do is make a save before specific moments on the PC version and then transfer it over, finish whatever the objective is, and happily watch your trophy roll in.

This method was confirmed to work by users on PSNProfiles (first spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle), who noted that players were able to use a similar method in Larian's previous game Divinity Original Sin 2. Of course, it should be noted that some players are having issues with getting their saves to transfer across to the PC because Larian had to turn the feature off during the PC's launch period as it was causing several issues. That said, if you know what to do, it's actually a fairly simple process.

How to Activate Cross-Platform Saving in Baldur's Gate 3

(Photo: Larian Studios)

The first thing you'll need to do is head to Larian's official site and create an account there. You can also log in through your Steam, GoG, or Sony accounts, but the fact remains that you'll need an account. Once that's all squared, you'll want to hop into Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, log into your account, and then navigate to the Options menu.

From here, you'll notice a sub-menu for Gameplay. Navigate to that and then switch the Cross-Save option to On. Then, you just need to log into your Larian account on your PlayStation 5, and you should see an option to continue the save from your PC. It's important to note that you don't need to have PS+ to use this feature, making it something everyone can take advantage of even if they've canceled their subscription after the recent price hike.

Some users have also reported not seeing their PC saves on their PS5. Larian hasn't provided an official fix for this yet, but one trick does seem to be working for many. If you've already been playing on PC, you should log into your save and create a new save file. This seems to alert the system to make a cross-save. Since Larian had to turn the feature off, it seems like you need to do a quick save to spring the cross-save function back into action.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC. An Xbox Series X/S version is also in the works for later this year.