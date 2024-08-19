Baldur’s Gate 3 Releases New Evil Ending Cinematic Teaser for Dark Urge

Larian Studios has released a new evil ending cinematic for Dark Urge coming this September. The teaser is 52 seconds long and was shared by the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account over on social media platform X. It reveals quite the dark ending for all the Baldur’s Gate 3 fans who prefer to turn off their conscious and revel in doing evil things to pixels.

“Father would be so proud.Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September,” reads the promotional post, before warning about spoilers.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself. Unfortunately, a higher resolution of the teaser has not been released on YouTube. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The ending is set to be specifically added with the upcoming Patch 7. When exactly in September, remains to be seen, but Larian Studios should provide this information soon considering September is getting quite close. The fact it hasn’t revealed the date yet may suggest a release in the second half of the month, though this is just speculation. Whatever the case, the patch will come with new evil endings, including the one above. Right now, it is unclear if the endings will be limited to the Dark Urge or if all characters will be able to get in on the action.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the award-winning RPG — including all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 news, all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 speculation — click here.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre. While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it’s a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss,” reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game.