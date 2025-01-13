Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Says “Full Attention” Is on Next Game

Larian Studios, the company behind the hugely successful RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, has said that its focus has now fully shifted to its next project. In the wake of BG3 launching throughout 2023, Larian spent most of 2024 continuing to support the game with new content. Currently, this ongoing support for BG3 hasn’t concluded just yet as Patch #8 is set to release at some point in the coming months. Despite this, a new statement from Larian has made it clear that its main priority is something that has yet to be shown to the public.

In a recent post on X, Larian director Swen Vincke shared a new video that broke down the history of the studio. Vincke said that the video made him nostalgic for the past while also acknowledging that Larian’s “story ain’t over yet.” In this regard, Vincke was referring to the next game from Larian which remains shrouded in mystery.

Got me all nostalgic – it really has been a incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind. https://t.co/eLSTv3CXb4 — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 10, 2025

In a supplemental statement given to VideoGamer, a representative from Larian said that Vincke and the rest of the team have their “full attention focused on crafting their next title.” To that end, Larian also said that it expects to go on a “media blackout” until it chooses to unveil this new project. As a result, it might be many more months or even years until we hear from Larian and what it is doing.

While details on Larian’s next game are still not known, what is confirmed is that it won’t be a sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3. A proper Baldur’s Gate 4 is something that Larian says it previously considered, but it opted not to move forward with the game for one reason or another. Still, even if BG4 isn’t happening, Larian’s history would suggest that it won’t stray from the RPG genre.

As for Patch #8 of Baldur’s Gate 3, details on when it will arrive haven’t yet been given by Larian. In all likelihood, though, we should start to learn more about what might be the final major patch for BG3 in the coming weeks.