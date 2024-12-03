Baldur’s Gate 3: Is Patch 8 The Last Big Update?

Larian Studios has been straightforward with its desire to more onto new projects after Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio has also said that it won’t be creating DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3 or undertaking the task of developing Baldur’s Gate 4. However, it’s not quite time for Larian to say goodbye to Baldur’s Gate 3, as it has another big update to add to this already massive game. Patch 8 includes a number of additions, among which are 12 new subclasses, such as Hexblade Warlock, College of Glamour Bard, and Bladesinger Wizard. Then, we have the inclusion of Photo Mode, which lets you make customized images of your favorite characters in-game.

While it seemed like Patch 7 would end Baldur’s Gate 3, at least as far as Larian’s intervention went, that turned out to not be the case. Now, we have Patch 8 coming with more official additions before Larian takes a step back and lets the community continue creating content through mods and the shiny new Photo Mode. However, that leads us to the question of whether Patch 8 will be the last big update for Baldur’s Gate 3, or if Larian will surprise us once more.

If you take a look at the community update from Larian in Steam, then you’ll know that Patch 8 is, indeed, the last major patch the studio plans to release. Of course, this is a bittersweet event, but Larian Studios has already gone above and beyond to give us the best experience it could deliver, and even added free content after Baldur’s Gate 3 was released. This commitment has given us more endings for evil playthroughs, making it a more tempting path, as well as an epilogue that provides closure for this epic journey.

Now, we have more to look forward to in Patch 8, as the images that have been created by playtesters and shared in Larian’s community update already show a lot of potential in Photo Mode. From adding stickers to an image to removing characters, there’s no telling how many hours you’ll be able to spend in this mode, creating the perfect images.

Although sad, this isn’t a goodbye. There’s the possibility that another studio will pick up the torch and tackle the mighty task of developing Baldur’s Gate 4, and Larian Studios has confirmed that it will be working on new content. These are both exciting possibilities, and in the meantime, Patch 8 will finish equipping you with all the tools you need to keep exploring Baldur’s Gate 3 until the next game from Larian is released.