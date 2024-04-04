Baldur's Gate 3 Releases April Update, Here's What It Does

A new Baldur's Gate 3 update has been released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And because the update is technically a hotfix, it does not require a download from players. It does have patch notes, which developer Larian Studios has kindly provided. As you would expect from a smaller hotfix, Hotfix #24 to be precise, there isn't a whole lot going on, but it does improve the RPG.

According to Larian Studios, the new hotfix is aimed at improving performance and stability of BG3. To this end, some bugs have been fixed and some specific performance issues resolved. The most notable of all this is the short rest bug has been fixed, which was a rare bug, but an annoying one.

"Unable to Short Rest? A bug was preventing some players from taking a Short Rest when having added and then dismissed Us with a companion party member, before then loading certain save games," writes Larian Studios. "We've had some kind but firm words with this adorable intellect devourer, and power naps are now back on the schedule."

Hotfix #24 Patch Notes:

Fixed a crash that could occur after the cinematic that plays when transitioning from Act II to Act III.

Fixed an issue preventing you from taking a Short Rest when having added and dismissed Us with a companion party member and then loaded certain savegames.

Fixed Us appearing at camp and near other waypoints when that didn't make sense.

Fixed an issue introduced in Hotfix 21 causing reduced performance on Mac.

As for the next proper update, there is no word when it will release, but it is safe to assume it will be sometime this month, or May at the latest. Until then, be sure to catch up on all of the latest Baldur's Gate 3 coverage -- including all of the latest Baldur's Gate 3 news, all of the latest Baldur's Gate 3 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Baldur's Gate 3 speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.